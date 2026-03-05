BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU leads the nation with 15 former players named on Thursday to the 2026 MLB Spring Breakout preliminary rosters.

LSU is tied with Tennessee, which also has 15 former players appearing on the 40-man preliminary rosters.

The third annual Spring Breakout will be played from March 19-22, showcasing baseball’s future stars as clubs assemble their top prospects to play in exhibition games against one another at Spring Training sites. The event spans four days and 16 games with exciting prospects facing off in Grapefruit and Cactus League ballparks.

The final Spring Breakout rosters, consisting of 23-27 players, will be announced by MLB on March 18. Below is the list of former LSU players named to the preliminary 40-man rosters:

Former LSU Players Named to Spring Breakout Preliminary Rosters