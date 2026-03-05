Beach Ranked No. 13 In Recent AVCA Poll
BATON ROUGE – The LSU Beach Volleyball Team was ranked No. 13 in the AVCA week two poll, which was released on Tuesday. This ranking for the Sandy Tigs makes it 102 straight top-20 rankings in the AVCA polls.
LSU is coming off the Tiger Beach Challenge in Baton Rouge, La., going 4-1 with wins over Southern Miss, Houston Christian, North Alabama and UL-Monroe. The Sandy Tigs are back on road this weekend, March 6-7, at the MPSF Coast to Coast Classic in Los Angeles, Cali. LSU will face No. 1 Stanford, No. 10 California, No. 18 Washington and No. 3 USC.
|Rank
|School (First-Place Votes Adjusted)
|Total Points Adjusted
|Record
|Previous Week
|1
|Stanford (20)
|454
|9-1
|1
|2
|UCLA (2)
|437
|7-2
|2
|3
|USC (1)
|417
|8-2
|4
|4
|Cal Poly
|370
|6-2
|3
|5
|Texas
|367
|4-2
|5
|6
|TCU
|343
|7-1
|7
|7
|Florida State
|313
|9-1
|6
|8
|Arizona State
|311
|6-0
|9
|9
|Loyola Marymount
|296
|5-4
|8
|10
|California
|250
|5-4
|10
|11
|Long Beach State
|228
|4-2
|11
|12
|Hawai‘i
|182
|1-4
|13
|13
|LSU
|160
|9-1
|12
|14
|Stetson
|141
|7-1
|15
|15
|Florida Atlantic
|130
|7-1
|14
|16
|Grand Canyon
|107
|5-3
|17
|17
|North Florida
|99
|5-3
|16
|18
|Washington
|95
|6-2
|18
|19
|Arizona
|57
|6-2
|20
|20
|South Carolina
|26
|6-2
|NR
OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Boise State (23), UAB (7), Georgia State (4), FGCU (3), Tulane (3), Oregon (1)
DROPPED OUT: Georgia State (19)
NEXT POLL: March 10