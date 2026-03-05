Beach Ranked No. 13 In Recent AVCA Poll

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Beach Volleyball Team was ranked No. 13 in the AVCA week two poll, which was released on Tuesday. This ranking for the Sandy Tigs makes it 102 straight top-20 rankings in the AVCA polls.

LSU is coming off the Tiger Beach Challenge in Baton Rouge, La., going 4-1 with wins over Southern Miss, Houston Christian, North Alabama and UL-Monroe. The Sandy Tigs are back on road this weekend, March 6-7, at the MPSF Coast to Coast Classic in Los Angeles, Cali. LSU will face No. 1 Stanford, No. 10 California, No. 18 Washington and No. 3 USC.

Rank School (First-Place Votes Adjusted) Total Points Adjusted Record Previous Week 1 Stanford (20) 454 9-1 1 2 UCLA (2) 437 7-2 2 3 USC (1) 417 8-2 4 4 Cal Poly 370 6-2 3 5 Texas 367 4-2 5 6 TCU 343 7-1 7 7 Florida State 313 9-1 6 8 Arizona State 311 6-0 9 9 Loyola Marymount 296 5-4 8 10 California 250 5-4 10 11 Long Beach State 228 4-2 11 12 Hawai‘i 182 1-4 13 13 LSU 160 9-1 12 14 Stetson 141 7-1 15 15 Florida Atlantic 130 7-1 14 16 Grand Canyon 107 5-3 17 17 North Florida 99 5-3 16 18 Washington 95 6-2 18 19 Arizona 57 6-2 20 20 South Carolina 26 6-2 NR

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Boise State (23), UAB (7), Georgia State (4), FGCU (3), Tulane (3), Oregon (1)

DROPPED OUT: Georgia State (19)

NEXT POLL: March 10