BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU junior shortstop Steven Milam has been named to the Watch List for the 2026 Brooks Wallace Award.

The award is presented annually by the College Baseball Foundation to the nation’s best collegiate shortstop. It is named for former Texas Tech shortstop Brooks Wallace, who played for the Red Raiders from 1977 to 1980. Wallace died of leukemia at the age of 27.

LSU shortstop Alex Bregman was the recipient of the 2013 Brooks Wallace Award, which was first presented in 2004.

Milam, a product of Las Cruces, N.M., was named to the 2025 College World Series All-Tournament Team, hitting .350 (7-for-20) in five games with two doubles, two RBI and four runs.

He hit .385 (15-for-39) in LSU’s 11 NCAA Tournament games last season with five doubles, one homer, a team-high 13 RBI and 13 runs scored.

Milam committed only five errors at shortstop over the entire 2025 season, posting a .979 fielding percentage in 234 chances. He hit .295 (71-for-241) on the year with 14 doubles, two triples, 11 homers, 57 RBI and 50 runs.

Milam was named a 2025 Third-Team Academic All-American, posting a 3.72 GPA as a sport administration major, with a business administration minor.

For more information on the Brooks Wallace Award, visit the College Baseball Foundation website at www.collegebaseballhall.org.