LSU Drops 7-2 Decision to UL Lafayette in Midweek Matchup

LAFAYETTE, La. – UL Lafayette jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning Wednesday night, and the Cajuns went on to defeat second-ranked LSU, 7-2, at Tigue Moore Field.

UL Lafayette improved to 10-3 on the season, while LSU dropped to 11-3.

The Tigers return to action at 6:30 p.m. CT when they play host to Sacramento State in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field. The game will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network and streamed on SEC Network +.

UL Lafayette starting pitcher Cody Brasch (1-1) was credited with the win, as he limited the Tigers to no runs on two hits in 3.0 innings with one walk and five strikeouts.

LSU starter Gavin Guidry (0-1) was charged with the loss, as he allowed three runs on two hits in 2.1 innings with one walk and two strikeouts.

Cajuns reliever Sawyer Pruitt earned his first save, blanking LSU over the final 4.0 innings with two hits one walk and four strikeouts.

“It’s tough to have lessons in losses, but sometimes it grabs the team’s attention,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson. “We’re ready to get into more of a normal routine now, and I do think we will gain value from tonight’s game.

“I’m glad we’re learning some things that we need and will do better. We’ve had a little bit of speed bump, and I’ll use that to make this team better.”

The Cajuns struck for three runs in the first inning, as first baseman Lee Amedee delivered an RBI double, designated hitter Shawn Spalitta lifted a sacrifice fly, and UL Lafayette also scored on an LSU throwing error.

LSU third baseman Trent Caraway narrowed the deficit to 3-2 in the top of the fifth with a two-run homer to left field, his second dinger of the season.

However, UL Lafayette responded with three runs in the bottom of the fifth, as the Cajuns took advantage of some LSU miscues and shortstop Blaze Rodriguez produced a run-scoring single.

The Cajuns added a run in the seventh on Spalitta’s RBI single, increasing the lead to five runs.