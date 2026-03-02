Women's Basketball Send Off Scheduled For Wednesday

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU Women’s Basketball team will host a send-off party on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. CT on the PMAC South Pad before the team departs to Greenville, South Carolina for this year’s SEC Tournament.

Patrick Wright and Shaeeta Williams will lead the sendoff ceremony which will feature interviews with some players and coaches. Fans and media coming to campus will be able to park in lot 108.

These sendoffs have become customary for LSU throughout its postseason runs with Coach Kim Mulkey. This will be the fifth sendoff to the SEC Tournament.

LSU is the No. 4 seed at the SEC Tournament. The Tigers are slated to play on Friday at 1:30 p.m. CT on ESPN against the winner of the Oklahoma and Florida/Mississippi State contest which will be played on Thursday. The team will travel Wednesday and practice in Bon Secours Arena Thursday before beginning postseason play on Friday.