BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU sophomore centerfielder Derek Curiel has been named to the Watch List for the 2026 Bobby Bragan National Collegiate Slugger Award.

The winner of the Bragan Award will be announced in June and honored at a gala in the fall in Fort Worth, Texas.

LSU outfielder Dylan Crews was the recipient of the 2023 Bragan Award, which was first presented in 2017. The award is based upon performance at the plate, academics and personal integrity.

Curiel, a product of West Covina, Calif., was voted the 2025 National Freshman of the Year by D1Baseball.com after a superb rookie season in which he helped lead LSU to the NCAA National Championship.

A 2025 Second-Team All-America, First-Team Freshman All-America, Second-Team All-SEC selection and First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll member, Curiel hit a team-high .345 with 20 doubles, two triples, seven homers, 55 RBI and 67 runs.

Fans can follow news about the Bobby Bragan National Collegiate Slugger Award and its Player of the Week honorees during the season at www.braganslugger.com.