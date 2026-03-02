Basketball Tigers Play Final Regular-Season Road Tilt Tuesday at Auburn

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Tigers play their final road game of the 2025-26 SEC Basketball season Tuesday night at Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama against the Auburn Tigers.

The LSU-Auburn game is slated for the unusual start time of just after 9 p.m. CT on the affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network (Baton Rouge Guaranty Media flagship Eagle 98.1 FM) and televised on the SEC Network.

LSU will be looking to continue its improved play on the road coming off last week’s double overtime win over Ole Miss, 106-99, and its narrow three-point loss at Texas the week before.

LSU has, for unknown reasons, for the most part played better on opponents’ floors rather than at home with stats showing a better scoring average, better shooting percentages and a better assist-to-turnover numbers in league games away from the Maravich Center in 2026.

The Tigers on Saturday dropped an 83-67 decision to Oklahoma in Baton Rouge. Four Tigers were in double figures with Max Mackinnon scoring 17 and Pablo Tamba having his fifth double double of 10 points and 10 rebounds. Jalen Reece had eight assists for the Tigers.

But the Sooners put the clamps on the Tigers shooting holding LSU to 35 percent overall and just 26 percent from distance.

Auburn is desperately trying to hold onto its position in the NCAA Tournament field after losing six-of-its-last eight games. Saturday, Ole Miss defeated Auburn, 85-79, at Auburn despite Tahaad Pettiford scoring 24 points and Keyshawn Hall 21 for the Tigers.

Hall leads the team in scoring at 20.8 points a game with Pettiford at 14.7 a contest.

LSU will conclude its regular season on Saturday with a 5 p.m. home game with Texas A&M. The LSU seniors will be honored prior to the game beginning at 4:40 p.m.