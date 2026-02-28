BATON ROUGE, La. – The start time of the LSU-Dartmouth baseball game on Sunday has been moved to 12:30 p.m. CT in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

The LSU-Dartmouth game was originally scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. CT; however, the start time was moved 30 minutes earlier in order to insure the completion of all games played this weekend.

Below is the full schedule of games slated for Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field this weekend:

LSU Games

Saturday, Feb. 28

2 p.m. – Northeastern at LSU

Sunday, March 1

12:30 p.m. – Dartmouth at LSU

Monday, March 2

6:30 p.m. – Northeastern at LSU

Non-LSU Games (Free Admission)

Saturday, Feb. 28

6:30 p.m. – Grambling State vs. Dartmouth

Sunday, March 1

6 p.m. – Northeastern vs. Grambling State