BATON ROUGE, La. – The start time of the LSU-Dartmouth baseball game on Sunday has been moved to 12:30 p.m. CT in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.
The LSU-Dartmouth game was originally scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. CT; however, the start time was moved 30 minutes earlier in order to insure the completion of all games played this weekend.
Below is the full schedule of games slated for Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field this weekend:
LSU Games
Saturday, Feb. 28
2 p.m. – Northeastern at LSU
Sunday, March 1
12:30 p.m. – Dartmouth at LSU
Monday, March 2
6:30 p.m. – Northeastern at LSU
Non-LSU Games (Free Admission)
Saturday, Feb. 28
6:30 p.m. – Grambling State vs. Dartmouth
Sunday, March 1
6 p.m. – Northeastern vs. Grambling State