LSU Defeats Dartmouth, 5-2, in Series Opener

BATON ROUGE, La. – Designated hitter Derek Curiel lined a two-run single to erase a 2-1 deficit in the sixth inning Friday night, as top-ranked LSU defeated Dartmouth, 5-2, in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

LSU improved to 9-1 on the season, while Dartmouth dropped to 1-3.

The Tigers return to action at 2 p.m. CT Saturday when they play host to Northeastern in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

“Our team is capable of winning in a lot of different ways,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson, “and I’m glad we were able to win when I know there are things we can do a lot better.”

LSU reliever Gavin Guidry (3-0) earned the win, blanking Dartmouth over the final 3.2 innings while allowing just one hit and recording no walks and five strikeouts.

LSU starter Casan Evans worked the first 5.1 innings and limited Dartmouth to two runs on two hits with three walks and 10 strikeouts, firing 88 pitches.

“(Guidry and Evans) are just great competitors,” Johnson said. “I would trust those two guys with my life. They are two of the best I’ve ever had in all my coaching stops with their competitive make-up. If we run those guys out there on a Friday, we’re going to win a lot this season.”

With the Tigers trailing 2-1 in the bottom of the sixth inning, leftfielder Brayden Simpson drew a one-out walk, and he moved to third on a single by third baseman Trent Caraway.

Curiel then followed with a double down the left-field line, giving LSU a 3-2 lead.

“Derek is one of the most skilled players in the country,” Johnson said. “I’m proud of him, he wasn’t feeling well, but he’s just an elite competitor and had a really good game tonight.”

LSU added a run in seventh when rightfielder Mason Braun executed a sacrifice bunt to shortstop Steven Milam from third base. The Tigers extended the lead to 5-2 in the eighth when centerfield Jake Brown smacked a run-scoring double.

Dartmouth reliever Trey Sejnoha (1-1) was charged with the loss, as he gave up two runs on two hits in 1.1 innings with one walk and one strikeout.