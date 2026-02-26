No. 1 LSU Tigers (8-1)

Dartmouth Big Green (1-2)

Northeastern Huskies (0-5)

DATES/TIMES

• Friday, February 27 @ 6:30 p.m. CT – Dartmouth at LSU

• Saturday, February 28 @ 2 p.m. CT – Northeastern at LSU

• Sunday, March 1 @ 1 p.m. CT – Dartmouth at LSU

• Monday, March 2 @ 6:30 p.m. CT – Northeastern at LSU

STADIUM

• Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field (10,718)

RANKINGS

• LSU – No. 1 NCBWA, No. 1 Perfect Game; No. 2 Baseball America; No. 2 D1 Baseball

• Dartmouth, Northeastern – unranked

RADIO

• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates

• Live audio at LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com

ONLINE

• The games will be streamed live on SEC Network +

LSU SERIES RECORDS VS. DARTMOUTH AND NORTHEASTERN

• LSU leads the all-time series vs. Dartmouth, 3-0, as the Tigers swept a three-game series from the Big Green in 2012 in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field … prior to this weekend, LSU and Northeastern have met just once on the diamond, an 11-8 LSU victory over the Huskies in the first round of the 2003 NCAA Baton Rouge Regional in the original Alex Box Stadium.

QUOTING COACH JAY JOHNSON

“This season is a 56-game playoff, and every game is really important. Every one that we win is of great value, and we take it to heart when we’re not successful. We get everybody’s best shot when we play, and we made some mistakes (in Tuesday’s loss to McNeese) that we can learn from. We can use a lot from Tuesday’s game that can help to catapult us forward, and there’s much we can gain from that game.”

ABOUT THE TIGERS

• LSU (8-1) dropped its first game of the season Tuesday night, as McNeese posted a 7-6 win over the Tigers … LSU’s 8-0 start to the season marked the best eight-game start for coach Jay Johnson in his five-season LSU tenure … the 8-0 start was LSU’s best through eight games since the 2019 team also began its season 8-0.

• LSU claimed the Live Like Lou Jax College Classic title last weekend with three straight wins in Jacksonville, Fla., over Indiana, Notre Dame and UCF … the Tigers hit .388 (40-for-103) as a team in the tournament with seven doubles, one triple and three home runs … LSU outscored its opponents, 34-11, in the three contests in Jacksonville.

• The LSU pitching staff recorded a 2.88 ERA in 25.0 innings of work in the Live Like Lou Jax Classic with 11 walks and 31 strikeouts in three games … opponents hit just .211 against LSU pitching in the three-game weekend event.

• Rightfielder Jake Brown is LSU’s leading hitter this season, batting .429 (18-for-42) with three doubles, four homers and 17 RBI … he helped lead LSU to the Live Like Lou Classic title last weekend, batting .400 (6-for-15) in three games with four RBI, four runs and one steal … Brown is hitting .360 (9-for-25) in LSU’s last five games with one double and seven RBI.

• Right-hander William Schmidt was named the MVP of the Live Like Lou Jax College Classic in Jacksonville, Fla., after he fired 5.0 shutout innings on Sunday to defeat UCF and clinch the tournament title for LSU. Schmidt limited UCF to no runs on three hits in 5.0 innings with one walk and seven strikeouts. He threw 91 pitches, 57 for strikes, and he retired nine of the first 10 batters that he faced.

• Designated hitter/outfielder Mason Braun is LSU’s second-leading hitter this season, batting .421 (8-for-19) with one double, one homer and five RBI, and he has five hits in his last nine at-bats … Braun’s first career collegiate homer came in LSU’s Feb. 16 win over Kent State, a three-run blast in the second inning that gave LSU a 4-0 lead … Braun was 3-for-3 in the Feb. 20 victory over Indiana in the Live Like Lou College Classic, driving in two runs and scoring once.

• First baseman Zach Yorke is hitting .353 (6-for-17) in LSU’s last five games with two homers and six RBI … his three-run homer in the eighth inning last Friday versus Indiana erased a 5-4 deficit and highlighted a nine-run LSU outburst in the frame.

• Shortstop Steven Milam is batting a team-high .389 (7-for-18) in LSU’s last five games with one double, one triple and two RBI … INF/DH John Pearson has four hits in his last eight at-bats, including two homers … infielder Brayden Simpson has three hits in his last seven at-bats, including two doubles.

ABOUT THE BIG GREEN

• Dartmouth, a member of the Ivy League located in Hanover, N.H., is 1-2 this season; the Big Green opened the year with a win over Fairleigh Dickinson before dropping two straight games to Gardner-Webb … Dartmouth finished the 2025 season with an 11-25 overall mark, 8-13 in the Ivy League.

• Dartmouth is hitting .262 as a team through its first three games with seven doubles, no triples and no homers … catcher A.J. DeMastrie is batting .500 with three doubles and two RBI, and INF/OF Stefan Di Corrado is hitting .500 with two doubles and five RBI.

• The Dartmouth pitching staff has a 5.04 cumulative ERA, and the Big Green have recorded 28 strikeouts in 25 innings … opponents are batting a cumulative .268 against the Big Green staff, which has allowed one home run this season.

ABOUT THE HUSKIES

• Northeastern, a member of the Coastal Athletic Association located in Boston, Mass., is 0-5 this season, as the Huskies have suffered losses to Grand Canyon, Nebraska and Iowa, and Northeastern was swept in a two-game series by Minnesota … Northeastern is coming off of an outstanding 2025 season in which the Huskies finished 49-11 overall (25-2 in the Coastal Athletic Association) and participated in the NCAA Starkville Regional … the Huskies posted a 1-2 mark in the regional, including a 3-2 elimination game loss to Mississippi State.

• Northeastern is hitting .215 as a team through its first five games this season with nine doubles, no triples and one homer … infielder Carmelo Musacchia is batting .421 with three doubles and two RBI, and first baseman Eric Cha is hitting .313 with one double and four RBI.

• The Northeastern pitching staff has a 15.00 cumulative ERA, and the Huskies have recorded 32 strikeouts in 36 innings … opponents are batting a cumulative .389 against the Huskies staff, which has allowed five home runs this season.