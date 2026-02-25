Flau'jae Johnson Named To SEC Community Service Team

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU senior guard Flau’jae Johnson was named to the 2026 SEC Community Service team Wednesday for her constant impact on the Baton Rouge community and beyond, the league office announced.

Johnson has been a constant in the Baton Rouge community since stepping foot on the LSU campus before her freshman season. During her time at LSU, Johnson has completed 176 hours of community service including 6 hours in her senior season thus far.

Johnson has worked closely with the local community to make her impact. She has participated in several forms of service including the LSU Halloween BOOzar, Baton Rouge Miracle League, Empower 225, Thankful Tiger, Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service and Our Lady of the Lake Health shoe painting.

At the BOOzar, student-athletes including Johnson hand out candy to the local children and families while engaging in fun basketball activities. In the Miracle League, she assists athletes at an inclusive baseball organization. For Empower 225 and Thankful Tiger, she donates toys and food to non-profit organizations.

Finally, most recently, she and her teammates helped paint shoes at the OLOL Children’s Hospital with patients who got to see their artwork on display against Texas-Arlington.

In a continuing effort to recognize the accomplishments of student-athletes beyond the field of competition, the SEC once again highlighted a Community Service Team for women’s basketball for the 2025-26 season.

This marks the 28th year for the SEC Community Service Team for women’s basketball as well as for men’s basketball. All league-sponsored sports have had a Community Service Team since 2004, with at-large teams for men’s and women’s sports being chosen from 1999-2003.

The SEC began this concept with a football Community Service Team in 1994.