BATON ROUGE, La. – In addition to LSU’s scheduled games this weekend versus Northeastern and Dartmouth, Alex Box Stadium will serve as the site for three extra games involving other schools.
Northeastern will face Grambling State at 1 p.m. CT Friday; Dartmouth will meet Grambling State at 6:30 p.m. CT Saturday; and Northeastern will match up with Grambling State at 6 p.m. CT Sunday.
Admission is free for the three non-LSU games, and the stadium will be cleared after each game. Fans must present their tickets for admission to the LSU games.
Below is the weekend schedule at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field:
LSU Games
Friday, Feb. 27
6:30 p.m. – Dartmouth at LSU
Saturday, Feb. 28
2 p.m. – Northeastern at LSU
Sunday, March 1
1 p.m. – Dartmouth at LSU
Monday, March 2
6:30 p.m. – Northeastern at LSU
Non-LSU Games (Free Admission)
Friday, Feb. 27
1 p.m. – Grambling State vs. Northeastern
Saturday, Feb. 28
6:30 p.m. – Grambling State vs. Dartmouth
Sunday, March 1
6 p.m. – Northeastern vs. Grambling State