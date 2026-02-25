BATON ROUGE, La. – In addition to LSU’s scheduled games this weekend versus Northeastern and Dartmouth, Alex Box Stadium will serve as the site for three extra games involving other schools.

Northeastern will face Grambling State at 1 p.m. CT Friday; Dartmouth will meet Grambling State at 6:30 p.m. CT Saturday; and Northeastern will match up with Grambling State at 6 p.m. CT Sunday.

Admission is free for the three non-LSU games, and the stadium will be cleared after each game. Fans must present their tickets for admission to the LSU games.

Below is the weekend schedule at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field:

LSU Games

Friday, Feb. 27

6:30 p.m. – Dartmouth at LSU

Saturday, Feb. 28

2 p.m. – Northeastern at LSU

Sunday, March 1

1 p.m. – Dartmouth at LSU

Monday, March 2

6:30 p.m. – Northeastern at LSU

Non-LSU Games (Free Admission)

Friday, Feb. 27

1 p.m. – Grambling State vs. Northeastern

Saturday, Feb. 28

6:30 p.m. – Grambling State vs. Dartmouth

Sunday, March 1

6 p.m. – Northeastern vs. Grambling State