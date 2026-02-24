Week Three National Rankings

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU softball team ranks No. 17 in both the NFCA/GoRout Division I Top 25 Coaches Poll and the ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 Poll.

LSU moved up two spots in the NFCA Poll, while staying put in the USA Softball poll. The Tigers also increased three spots to No. 17 in the Softball America Poll and one spot to No. 19 in the D1Softball Poll.

The Tigers posted a 5-0 record last weekend, including four wins at the Purple & Gold Challenge against Howard, Michigan State (twice), and UL Lafayette. LSU’s pitching staff dominated the tournament with a 0.97 ERA behind 21 strikeouts, and held the opposing batters to a .165 batting average.

LSU travels to Lake Charles, La., to take on McNeese before hosting the LSU Invitational on Feb. 27-29, where it will welcome Iowa, Memphis, and Nicholls to Tiger Park.

For the latest news and information on Tiger softball, visit www.lsusports.net/softball. Fans can follow the team on its social media channels, including www.facebook.com/lsusoftball and @lsusoftball, as well as on Instagram and X.