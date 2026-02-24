Kailin Chio Earns Fourth SEC Gymnast of the Week Award in 2026

BATON ROUGE, La. – Kailin Chio claimed her fourth SEC Gymnast of the Week award this season after scoring two perfect 10’s in the Tigers last meet against the top-ranked Sooners, announced by the league on Tuesday.

The sophomore from Las Vegas, Nevada, has now claimed four of seven awards distributed by the league in 2026, recognizing her as the top performer in the conference week after week. She has now been named SEC Gymnast of the Week a total of 13 times in her career.

In a battle of the top two teams in the nation last Friday, Chio helped lead her team to a season-high road score after tallying two perfect scores in the same meet. She first scored a 10.0 on vault, which was her first on the event this season, before she wrapped up the night with a second 10.00 on beam, her second on the event this season. She marked back-to-back meets with 10’s as she earned her first career perfect score on floor against Auburn on February 13.

Chio has scored four perfect 10’s through seven meets so far this season, moving her total to five in her career. Her dominant performance against the Sooners saw her claim four individual titles – two coming from vault and the beam with her 10.00 scores, a share of the floor title with her 9.925 alongside teammates Lexi Zeiss and Amari Drayton, and the all-around title with a 39.850.

Her all-around score was the highest in program history on the road while also marking the second straight week that Chio has posted a 39.800 or higher in the all-around. It was the second straight week the sophomores recorded scores of 9.9+ on every event.

Chio’s event titles total climbed to 22 this season and 45 in her career following the Tigers last meet. Her season totals sit at six on vault, seven on beam, three on floor and six in the all-around. Currently, she sits in 13th for the most individual titles in program history (45) and fifth for the most beam titles in a single season (7).

The Tigers have a double weekend on deck as they get ready to host No. 3 Alabama on Friday, February 27 at 8:30 p.m. CT in the PMAC before heading down the road for a quad meet against No. 17 North Carolina, No. 3 Alabama and Arizona in the Podium Challenge at 3 p.m. CT on Sunday, March 1 at the Raising Cane’s River Center.

