Volleyball Releases 2026 Spring Schedule

BATON ROUGE, La. – Head Coach Tonya Johnson has released the 2026 spring schedule for the LSU volleyball team.

The Tigers will play at least five matches in the spring, with one being at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center free of admission.

LSU opens its spring schedule at the Houston Juniors Volleyball Club tournament on Saturday, March 28, at FAST Complex in Houston, Texas, before holding the Purple & Gold Scrimmage at 7 p.m. CT on Friday, April 10, inside the PMAC.

The remainder of the Tigers’ spring matches will be on the road, beginning with a 7 p.m. CT match against Southeastern Louisiana on Wednesday, April 15, at the University Center in Hammond, La. LSU will conclude its spring schedule at the Dallas Power Invite on April 18, hosted by SMU at the Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas. The Tigers will play two matches at the invitational, an 11 a.m. CT match against SMU, followed by a 4 p.m. CT match against Oklahoma.

General admission season tickets for the 2026 season are on sale now, and the request list for reserved seating is live.

