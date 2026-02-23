Feb. 23 Baseball National Rankings, Report

Overall Record: 8-0

Last Week’s Results (5-0)

Feb. 16 (Mon.) – KENT STATE (W, 10-7)

Feb. 18 (Wed.) – NICHOLLS (W, 12-1 – 7 innings)

Feb. 20 (Fri.) – vs. Indiana (W, 14-7)

Feb. 21 (Sat.) – vs. Notre Dame (W, 9-4)

Feb. 22 (Sun.) – vs. UCF (W, 11-0 – 7 innings)

This Week’s Schedule

Feb. 24 (Tue.) – McNEESE, 6:30 p.m. CT (SEC Network+)

Feb. 27 (Fri.) – DARTMOUTH, 6:30 p.m. CT (SEC Network+)

Feb. 28 (Sat.) – NORTHEASTERN, 2 p.m. CT (SEC Network+)

March 1 (Sun.) – DARTMOUTH, 1 p.m. CT (SEC Network+)

March 2 (Mon.) – NORTHEASTERN, 6:30 p.m. CT (SEC Network+)

Tigers Update

• LSU posted five wins in five games last week to improve to 8-0 on the season … the 8-0 record marks the best eight-game start for coach Jay Johnson in his five-season LSU tenure … the 8-0 mark is also LSU’s best through eight games since the 2019 team also began its season 8-0.

• LSU claimed the Live Like Lou Jax College Classic title last weekend with three straight wins in Jacksonville, Fla., over Indiana, Notre Dame and UCF … the Tigers hit .388 (40-for-103) as a team in the tournament with seven doubles, one triple and three home runs … LSU outscored its opponents, 34-11, in the three contests in Jacksonville.

• The LSU pitching staff recorded a 2.88 ERA in 25.0 innings of work in the Live Like Lou Jax Classic with 11 walks and 31 strikeouts in three games … opponents hit just .211 against LSU pitching in the three-game weekend event.

• Rightfielder Jake Brown led LSU to five wins in five games last week, batting .440 (11-for-25) with one double, two homers, eight RBI, seven runs and two stolen bases. He helped lead LSU to the Live Like Lou Classic title over the weekend, batting .400 (6-for-15) in three games with four RBI, four runs and one steal. Brown blasted two homers in Monday’s win over Kent State, giving him back-to-back two-homer games after he also launched two dingers last Sunday versus Milwaukee.

• Right-hander William Schmidt was named the MVP of the Live Like Lou Jax College Classic in Jacksonville, Fla., after he fired 5.0 shutout innings on Sunday to defeat UCF and clinch the tournament title for LSU. Schmidt limited UCF to no runs on three hits in 5.0 innings with one walk and seven strikeouts. He threw 91 pitches, 57 for strikes, and he retired nine of the first 10 batters that he faced.

• Designated hitter/outfielder Mason Braun batted .500 (5-for-10) in five games last week with one homer, five RBI and four runs. His first career collegiate homer came in Monday’s win over Kent State, a three-run blast in the second inning that gave LSU a 4-0 lead. Braun was 3-for-3 in Friday’s victory over Indiana in the Live Like Lou College Classic, driving in two runs and scoring once.

• First baseman Zach Yorke hit .421 (8-for-19) in five games last week with two homers, eight RBI and seven runs … his three-run homer in the eighth inning Friday versus Indiana erased a 5-4 deficit and highlighted a nine-run LSU outburst in the frame.

• Second baseman Seth Dardar batted .417 (5-for-12) in five games last week with three doubles, four RBI and five runs … he also walked nine times, posting a .636 on-base percentage for the week.