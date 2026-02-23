LSU Gold
Baseball

Feb. 23 Baseball National Rankings, Report

This Week's Polls LSU Week-by-Week Rankings

LSU Baseball Report

Overall Record: 8-0

Last Week’s Results (5-0)
Feb. 16 (Mon.) – KENT STATE (W, 10-7)
Feb. 18 (Wed.) – NICHOLLS (W, 12-1 – 7 innings)
Feb. 20 (Fri.) – vs. Indiana (W, 14-7)
Feb. 21 (Sat.) – vs. Notre Dame (W, 9-4)
Feb. 22 (Sun.) – vs. UCF (W, 11-0 – 7 innings)

This Week’s Schedule
Feb. 24 (Tue.) – McNEESE, 6:30 p.m. CT (SEC Network+)
Feb. 27 (Fri.) – DARTMOUTH, 6:30 p.m. CT (SEC Network+)
Feb. 28 (Sat.) – NORTHEASTERN, 2 p.m. CT (SEC Network+)
March 1 (Sun.) – DARTMOUTH, 1 p.m. CT (SEC Network+)
March 2 (Mon.) – NORTHEASTERN, 6:30 p.m. CT (SEC Network+)

Tigers Update

• LSU posted five wins in five games last week to improve to 8-0 on the season … the 8-0 record marks the best eight-game start for coach Jay Johnson in his five-season LSU tenure … the 8-0 mark is also LSU’s best through eight games since the 2019 team also began its season 8-0.

• LSU claimed the Live Like Lou Jax College Classic title last weekend with three straight wins in Jacksonville, Fla., over Indiana, Notre Dame and UCF … the Tigers hit .388 (40-for-103) as a team in the tournament with seven doubles, one triple and three home runs … LSU outscored its opponents, 34-11, in the three contests in Jacksonville.

• The LSU pitching staff recorded a 2.88 ERA in 25.0 innings of work in the Live Like Lou Jax Classic with 11 walks and 31 strikeouts in three games … opponents hit just .211 against LSU pitching in the three-game weekend event.

• Rightfielder Jake Brown led LSU to five wins in five games last week, batting .440 (11-for-25) with one double, two homers, eight RBI, seven runs and two stolen bases. He helped lead LSU to the Live Like Lou Classic title over the weekend, batting .400 (6-for-15) in three games with four RBI, four runs and one steal. Brown blasted two homers in Monday’s win over Kent State, giving him back-to-back two-homer games after he also launched two dingers last Sunday versus Milwaukee.

• Right-hander William Schmidt was named the MVP of the Live Like Lou Jax College Classic in Jacksonville, Fla., after he fired 5.0 shutout innings on Sunday to defeat UCF and clinch the tournament title for LSU. Schmidt limited UCF to no runs on three hits in 5.0 innings with one walk and seven strikeouts. He threw 91 pitches, 57 for strikes, and he retired nine of the first 10 batters that he faced.

• Designated hitter/outfielder Mason Braun batted .500 (5-for-10) in five games last week with one homer, five RBI and four runs. His first career collegiate homer came in Monday’s win over Kent State, a three-run blast in the second inning that gave LSU a 4-0 lead. Braun was 3-for-3 in Friday’s victory over Indiana in the Live Like Lou College Classic, driving in two runs and scoring once.

• First baseman Zach Yorke hit .421 (8-for-19) in five games last week with two homers, eight RBI and seven runs … his three-run homer in the eighth inning Friday versus Indiana erased a 5-4 deficit and highlighted a nine-run LSU outburst in the frame.

• Second baseman Seth Dardar batted .417 (5-for-12) in five games last week with three doubles, four RBI and five runs … he also walked nine times, posting a .636 on-base percentage for the week.

College Baseball Polls

Team Baseball America D1Baseball Perfect Game Coaches NCBWA
UCLA 1 1 3 2 2
LSU 2 2 1 1 1
Mississippi St. 3 4 5 5 5
Georgia Tech 4 5 2 4 4
Auburn 5 7 7 7 7
Texas 6 3 6 3 3
North Carolina 7 8 17 8 8
Georgia 8 11 11 9 9
Arkansas 9 6 4 6 6
Oklahoma 10 13 12 14 13
Ole Miss 11 25 21 25
Virginia 12 14 24
TCU 13 18 25 23
Clemson 14 15 19 11 12
NC State 15 14 20 15 15
Coastal Carolina 16 9 18 13 10
Florida St. 17 21 15 17 17
Southern Miss 18 12 10 12 14
Tennessee 19 20 13 19 20
West Virginia 20 24 21
Texas A&M 21 23 23 18
Miami (Fla.) 22 17 21 16 16
Florida 23 10 8 10 11
Oregon St. 24 19 16 18 19
Vanderbilt 25 22 22
Oregon 9 24
UTSA 23
UC Santa Barbara 24
USC 25
Wake Forest 16 20 22
Kentucky 22

 

LSU in the Polls

Baseball America D1Baseball Perfect Game Coaches NCBWA
Preseason 2 2 1 1 1
Feb. 16 2 2 1 No Poll 1
Feb. 23 2 2 1 1 1
March 2
March 9
March 16
March 23
March 30
April 6
April 13
April 20
April 27
May 4
May 11
May 18
May 25
Final

