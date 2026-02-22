Mobile Menu Button
Gymnastics
Roster
Schedule
Tickets
Stats
Tiger Spotters
More
LSUgym.com
News
Coaches
Facilities
Letterwinners
Live Stats
Parking & Traffic
Photo Galleries
Photo Store
Record Book
Seating Chart
SEC Standings
Social Media
Ticket Info
TV Show: The Climb
Youth Camps
2024 National Champs
February 22, 2026 - 09:53 AM
Gallery: Gymnastics vs Oklahoma
Emily Innes | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Nina Ballou | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Madison Ulrich, Courtney McCool Griffeth, Kailin Chio, Amari Drayton | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Kaliya Lincoln | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Jay Clark | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Courtney Blackson, Kailin Chio, Kylie Coen, Victoria Roberts, Molly Brinkman, Kathryn Weilbacher, Tori Tatum, Zoe Miller, Nina Ballou | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Ashley Cowan | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Zoe Miller | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Konnor McClain | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Lexi Zeiss | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Lexi Zeiss | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Ashley Cowan | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Ashley Cowan | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Ashley Cowan | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Chase Brock, Ashley Cowan | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Madison Ulrich | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Madison Ulrich | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Kailin Chio | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Kailin Chio | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Courtney Blackson, Jay Clark | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Alexis Jeffrey | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Alexis Jeffrey | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Lexi Zeiss | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Victoria Roberts | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Kaliya Lincoln, Lexi Zeiss | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Amari Drayton | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Kailin Chio | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Tori Tatum, Courtney Blackson, Nina Ballou, Madison Ulrich, Molly Brinkman | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Kailin Chio | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Emily Innes | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Emily Innes | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Emily Innes | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Kailin Chio, Courtney McCool Griffeth | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Nina Ballou | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Nina Ballou | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Emily Innes, Madison Ulrich, Kaliya Lincoln | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Kylie Coen | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Kylie Coen | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Kylie Coen, Madison Ulrich | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Amari Drayton | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Amari Drayton | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Amari Drayton | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Kailin Chio | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Kailin Chio | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Lexi Zeiss | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Lexi Zeiss | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Lexi Zeiss, Kylie Coen | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Madison Ulrich | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Kaliya Lincoln | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Kylie Coen | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Kylie Coen | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Kylie Coen | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Kailin Chio | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Emily Innes | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Emily Innes | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Haleigh Bryant | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Amari Drayton | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Amari Drayton | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Kaliya Lincoln | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Kaliya Lincoln | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Kailin Chio | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Kailin Chio | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Kailin Chio, Courtney McCool Griffeth, Kylie Coen | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
| Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Kailin Chio | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Madison Ulrich | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Madison Ulrich | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Amari Drayton, Kylie Coen, Ashley Cowan, Lexi Zeiss, Kailin Chio | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Kailin Chio | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Related Stories
No. 2 Gymnastics Earns Season-High 197.925 Road Score At No. 1 Oklahoma, Tigers Come Up Short In Norman
February 20, 2026
No. 2 Gymnastics Earns Season-High 197.925 Road Score At No. 1 Oklahoma, Tigers Come Up Short In Norman
No. 2 LSU Gymnastics To Battle No. 1 Oklahoma In Primetime Showdown In Norman
February 19, 2026
No. 2 LSU Gymnastics To Battle No. 1 Oklahoma In Primetime Showdown In Norman
Kailin Chio Named Week 7 SEC Gymnast of the Week
February 17, 2026
Kailin Chio Named Week 7 SEC Gymnast of the Week
