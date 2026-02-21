LSU Soccer Unveils 2026 Spring Schedule

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU Soccer program has officially unveiled its 2026 spring schedule, as the Tigers prepare for the upcoming fall season with a competitive six-match slate set to begin next week.

Under the direction of Head Coach Sian Hudson, who enters her seventh season this fall, LSU will open its spring campaign in one week and compete in a series of exhibition matches across the region, including one opportunity for Tiger fans to catch the team in action at home in Baton Rouge.

The spring slate features five dates, highlighted by a lone home contest inside the LSU Soccer Stadium on April 18 against Northwestern State. The remaining matches will take the Tigers on the road to Texas and across Louisiana and Alabama as the program continues to build toward the 2026 fall season.

LSU’s spring season begins on Saturday, February 28, when the Tigers travel to Houston, Texas, to face Rice. The squad will then head to Mobile, Alabama, for a matchup with South Alabama on March 21 before heading to Texas for a contest against Texas Tech in Denton on April 11.

Following their home match against Northwestern State on April 18, LSU will wrap up its spring slate with a pair of contests in Lafayette, Louisiana, on April 25, taking on UL-Lafayette and Houston to close out the exhibition season.

The spring season provides valuable opportunities for development, allowing the Tigers to continue building chemistry, integrate newcomers, and gain match experience ahead of the fall campaign.

2026 LSU Soccer Spring Schedule

February 28 – vs. Rice (Houston, Texas) – 2 p.m. CT

March 21 – vs. South Alabama (Mobile, Ala.) – 6 p.m. CT

April 11 – vs. Texas Tech (Denton, Texas) – 2 p.m. CT

April 18 – vs. Northwestern State (Baton Rouge, La.) – TBA

April 25 – vs. UL-Lafayette / Houston (Lafayette, La.) – 1 p.m. / 2 :30 p.m. CT

Fans are encouraged to follow LSU Soccer on social media for the latest updates regarding match times and additional spring information.