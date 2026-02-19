LSU Gold
Football's Augustus Named Officer on SEC Advisory Council

by Michael Bonnette
+0
BATON ROUGE – LSU offensive lineman Braden Augustus has been elected to serve as vice chair of the SEC Student-Athlete Advisory Council during meetings recently at the SEC offices.

Arkansas’ Romani Thurman, a member of the Razorback volleyball team, was elected as the council’s chair. Both Augustus and Thurman will participate in SEC Spring Meetings later this year.

Augustus, a native of Baton Rouge, La., completed his third year as a member of the LSU football team in 2025. He has served as LSU’s representative on the SEC Football Leadership Council and is also the SEC’s representative for NCAA Football Student-Athlete Engagement.

The SEC Student-Athlete Leadership Councils provide an opportunity for SEC student-athletes to engage with campus leaders and conference office staff. Leadership Councils for football and men’s and women’s basketball, along with SAAC, provide a conduit of communication to the conference office on issues related to student-athlete experience, student-athlete wellness and playing rules.

