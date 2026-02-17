Week Two National Rankings

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU holds the No. 17 spot in the ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 Poll and the No. 19 ranking in the NFCA/GoRout Division I Top 25 Coaches Poll as it enters week three of the 2026 season.

LSU moves to No. 20 in both the D1Softball Poll and the Softball America Poll.

The Tigers are coming off a 1-4 weekend at the 2026 Shriners Children’s Clearwater Invitational.

After LSU plays South Alabama on Tuesday night, the team will host Howard, Michigan State, and UL Lafayette in the 2026 Purple & Gold Challenge on Feb. 20-22 at Tiger Park.

