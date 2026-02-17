BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU junior outfielder Jake Brown was named Tuesday to the Baseball America Team of the Week for his outstanding performance in the Tigers’ first four games of the 2026 season.

Baseball America recognizes the top performances in the country each week with its College Team of the Week. The honor roll will feature players at every position, including the top-performing two-way player, and four pitchers.

Brown, a product of Sulphur, La., is hitting .529 (9-for-17) in LSU’s first four games with two doubles, four homers, 10 RBI and seven runs.

He hit two homers in back-to-back games versus Milwaukee on Sunday and versus Kent State on Monday, becoming the first LSU player to accomplish the feat since March 11 and 12, 2023, when Jared Jones blasted two homers in consecutive games versus Samford.

Brown launched his first career college grand slam and collected a career-high six RBI in Sunday’s win over Milwaukee. He now has three career two-homer games, with his first coming last season versus Arkansas in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.