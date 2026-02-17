BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU is heading to Florida this weekend to play in the Live Like Lou Jacksonville Classic. The Tigers will face Power 4 opponents in Indiana (Friday, Feb. 20), Notre Dame (Saturday, Feb. 21), and UCF (Sunday, Feb. 22).

Fans can watch the Tigers live by streaming the games through D1Baseball. Streaming access is available to purchase for $29.99 at https://rhstv.com/d1baseball.

Purchasing streaming access gives fans the ability to watch LSU play live in Jacksonville, as well as on demand at a later time. The streaming purchase also gives fans access to the other three Peak Event Tournaments.

Please note that having a D1Baseball Premium Subscription does not give fans access to the stream. Fans must purchase it through the link below. (Please visit their FAQ page to get any of your questions answered.)

Jax Classic Streaming Access: https://rhstv.com/d1baseball