LSU Soccer Standout Bailey Receives Call-Up To U.S. Under-19 Women’s Youth National Team 

ATLANTA, Ga. – LSU Soccer standout Sariyah Bailey has been called up to the U.S. Under-19 Women’s National Team for its upcoming international training camp in Portugal, marking a historic milestone as the first active LSU Soccer player to receive a U.S. Women’s National Team call-up. The official roster was announced on Monday by the U.S. Soccer Federation.

Bailey will represent the United States at the youth national level as the squad travels to Porto, Portugal from February 21 through March 7 for a series of international friendlies against Czechia, Wales and host nation Portugal. The matches will be the team’s first international competition of 2026 as the group prepares for the 2026 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup.

Players born on or after Jan. 1, 2006, are age-eligible for next year’s 2026 FIFA Women’s U-20 World Cup in Poland, meaning all 20 players in camp are training and playing for a shot at that tournament.

The USA will take on Czechia on Feb. 27 at Estadio Municipal de Arouca and Wales on March 2 at Estadio Conde Dias Garcia before finishing against host Portugal on March 6 back at Estadio Municipal de Arouca. These are the first international matches of 2026 for this group of players, 15 of which were born in 2007 and five who were born in 2008.

Bailey, a rising sophomore out of Edmonton, Canada, is coming off of one of the most impressive freshman campaigns in program history in 2025, where she played a pivotal role in LSU’s historic run to their first-ever NCAA Sweet 16. In her debut season, she appeared in all 25 matches for the Tigers, tallying nine goals—third most on the team—and seven assists —most on the team—while quickly establishing herself as one of the program’s top offensive threats.

The forward recorded 1,458 minutes and 19 starts as a freshman. Her standout performance all season long earned her All-SEC and SEC All-Freshman Team honors and Top Drawer Soccer recognition, cementing her as one of the top freshmen in the country.

Bailey’s call-up highlights her continued rise on the national stage and places her among the top young talent in the country. She is one of 20 players selected to the U-19 roster, which features a mix of collegiate, professional and youth standouts competing for future international opportunities

With her selection, Bailey continues to elevate LSU Soccer’s presence on the national stage while gaining valuable international experience against top global competition.



U.S. U-19 Women’s National Team Training Camp Roster by Position (College/Club; Hometown)

International Training Camp – Porto, Portugal



Goalkeepers (2): Daphne Nakfoor (UCLA; Carlsbad, Calif.), Evan O’Steen (Seattle Reign FC; Grapevine, Texas)

Defenders (6): Ella Bard (Louisville; Wadsworth, Ohio), Pearl Cecil (Virginia; Encinitas, Calif.), Lexi Coughlin (Duke; Corona, Calif.), Bella Devey (UNC; Draper, Utah), Maddy Herniter (Georgia; Palos Verdes Estates, Calif.), Jocelyn Travers (Duke; Santa Cruz, Calif.)

Midfielders (6): Keira Kemmerley (Northwestern; Berwyn, Pa.), Mia Lopez (Utah State; Logan, Utah), Ashlyn Puerta (Sporting Jax; Rancho Santa Fe, Calif.), Kennedy Ring (Penn State; East Greenbush, N.Y.), Adia Symmonds (Florida; Tampa, Fla.), Nyanya Touray (Florida State; Silver Spring, Md.)

Forwards (6): Sariyah Bailey (Louisiana State; Edmonton, Canada), Micayla Johnson (Chicago Stars FC; Troy, Mich.), Lauren Malsom (UNC; Marietta, Ga.), Rylee McLanahan (Duke; Edmond, Okla.), Avery Oder (Duke; Calabasas, Calif.), Sealey Strawn (Dallas Trinity FC; Prosper, Texas)