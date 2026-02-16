LSU Athletics Announces Historic Partnership With Woodside Energy

LSU Athletics, in a precedent-setting, multi-year deal, has announced a first-of-its-kind jersey patch partnership with Woodside Energy, marking a significant milestone in the new collegiate model.

As the Official Legacy Partner of LSU Athletics, the Woodside Energy logo will be featured on all 21 of LSU’s competition apparel and will be uniquely designed to match the traditional purple and gold color scheme of Louisiana State University starting for the 2026 – 2027 athletic season.

“This partnership with Woodside Energy represents a monumental step forward for LSU Athletics and our student-athletes,” said Vice President and Director of Athletics Verge Ausberry. “LSU continues to set the standard and remains at the forefront of this new era of collegiate athletics, and we are excited to align athletic excellence with community impact through this historic collaboration.”

Woodside Energy, a global energy company, is committed to building a legacy in Louisiana that transcends the energy industry. Woodside has been operating offshore Louisiana for almost two decades and this year announced a $17.5 billion final investment decision on its Louisiana LNG project.

Woodside Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer International, Daniel Kalms, welcomed the announcement: “We’re excited to partner with LSU in this historic initiative that reflects our long-term commitment to Louisiana. This collaboration goes beyond the playing field—it supports student-athletes and the Louisiana community, and builds a meaningful legacy in the state.”

Through this partnership, Woodside Energy will also act as an Official Community Partner of LSU Athletics, investing in the community in ways that aim to meet the needs of Louisianans, and reaffirming the authenticity of Louisiana and the people that make up the state. Woodside and LSU Athletics will actively work in tandem across the state to develop community programs to reinforce this commitment to Louisiana.

“This partnership with Woodside Energy represents a transformational moment for LSU Athletics and speaks to the trajectory of college sports,” said Clay Harris, LSU Deputy Director of Athletics. “We are proud to be pioneers in this space and to do so in a way that has such a profound impact on LSU student-athletes and the state of Louisiana. We are beyond thrilled to welcome Woodside Energy to LSU and the LSU Athletics family!”

Woodside President of Louisiana LNG, Sarah Bairstow, noted “Woodside has a strong history of investing in the communities where our employees live and work. Following our decision to make one of the largest foreign investments in the state’s history, we are pleased to begin a new partnership with the state’s flagship university.

“Woodside and LSU stand for many of the same ideals—integrity, respect and operating with excellence. Importantly we are proud to support young men and women student-athletes across all 21 varsity sports who are putting these values into action.”

This historic deal with Woodside Energy will extend far beyond the jersey patch. Woodside will have prominent signage at all athletic venues as well as a diverse mix of marketing assets across all LSU sports channels, highlighting its long-term commitment to the Tigers, the Baton Rouge community and the state of Louisiana.

This partnership is facilitated in conjunction with LSU’s official multimedia rights holder, Playfly Sports (DBA LSU Sports Properties), the sports industry’s leading revenue maximization company.

Additional details about the partnership will be announced in the coming weeks. Stay tuned for the latest updates on LSUsports.net or by following @LSUsports on Instagram and X. In addition, follow @woodsideenergyus on Instagram and @WoodsideEnergy on X. #challengeaccepted #fabricoflouisiana.