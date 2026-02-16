Jacob Pishko Named to SEC Community Service Team

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – LSU swimmer Jacob Pishko was named to the SEC Community Service team Monday, the league office announced.

The SEC sponsors Community Service teams for all 22 league-sponsored sports. The Community Service team looks to highlight an athlete from each school who gives back to their community in superior service efforts.

Pishko, a senior from Fort Worth, Texas, is in his third season with the Tigers, after transferring from Louisville at the conclusion of his freshman season. He serves as one of the Tigers’ six team captains this season.

Since arriving in Baton Rouge, Pishko has consistently demonstrated a high level of dedication both in and out of the pool. He has completed 27 hours of community service, including 23 hours this school year alone. He has helped numerous organizations with a variety of events, including Athletes for Hope, the Knock Knock Children’s Museum, Companion Animal Alliance, LSU Tiger Life, and Habitat for Humanity.

Pishko has contributed to causes involving the youth, animals, and beautification projects. He is also an active member within the LSU community, attending events around campus and the city of Baton Rouge.

The senior participated in student-athlete activities throughout the school year, interacting with the youth as well as members of the Baton Rouge and Louisiana community, such as Halloween BOOzar, BREC Let it Sneaux, and the MLK Day of Service.

Pishko and the Tigers begin their competition at the SEC Championships in Knoxville, Tenn., this week.

