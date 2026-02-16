Mobile Menu Button
February 16, 2026 - 08:42 AM
Gallery: Softball vs Clearwater Invitational
+0
Share
Facebook
Twitter
Email
vs Nebraska
Rylie Johnson, Maddox McKee | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Tatum Clopton, Maci Bergeron, Lauryn Soeken, Jada Phillips, Ally Hutchins, Cece Cellura, Jayden Heavener, Destiny Harris, Char Lorenz, Maddox McKee | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
| Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Jayden Heavener | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Jayden Heavener | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Jayden Heavener | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Alix Franklin | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Avery Hodge | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Paytn Monticelli | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Kylee Edwards, Sierra Daniel | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Paytn Monticelli | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Sierra Daniel | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Maci Bergeron | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Lauryn Soeken | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Maddox McKee, Alix Franklin, Jadyn Laneaux | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Alix Franklin | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
vs Oklahoma State
| Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Avery Hodge | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
| Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Alix Franklin, Char Lorenz, Maddox McKee, Destiny Harris, Rylie Johnson, Jalia Lassiter | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Jayden Heavener, Cece Cellura, Paytn Monticelli, Jada Phillips, Tatum Clopton | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Cece Cellura | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Tori Edwards | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Tori Edwards, Rylie Johnson | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Cece Cellura | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Ally Hutchins | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Rylie Johnson | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Cece Cellura | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Rylie Johnson | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Sierra Daniel | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Taylor Pleasants | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Ally Hutchins | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Maci Bergeron | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Cece Cellura | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
vs Duke
Destiny Harris, Jayden Heavener | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Gradie Appling, Ci'ella Pickett, Alix Franklin | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Tori Edwards | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Jayden Heavener, Destiny Harris, Jada Phillips | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Maci Bergeron | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Maci Bergeron | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Jayden Heavener | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Sierra Daniel | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Jayden Heavener | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Tori Edwards | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Jayden Heavener | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Alix Franklin | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Alix Franklin | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Avery Hodge | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Sierra Daniel | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Kylee Edwards | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Sierra Daniel, Maci Bergeron, Kylee Edwards | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Jayden Heavener | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Jayden Heavener | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Jalia Lassiter | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
vs UCF
Maddox McKee, Destiny Harris | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
| Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Tatum Clopton | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Jalia Lassiter | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Tatum Clopton | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Tatum Clopton | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Sierra Daniel, Paytn Monticelli | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Cece Cellura | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Ally Hutchins | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Ci'ella Pickett | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Tori Edwards | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Cece Cellura | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Jalia Lassiter | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Kylee Edwards | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Cece Cellura | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Ashlin Mowery | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
| Photo by: Georgia Stephens
| Photo by: Georgia Stephens
vs UCLA
| Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Jayden Heavener, Destiny Harris, Jada Phillips | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Alix Franklin | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
| Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Kylee Edwards, Sierra Daniel | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Paytn Monticelli | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Alix Franklin | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Alix Franklin | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Cece Cellura | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
| Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Kylee Edwards | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Jayden Heavener | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Avery Hodge | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Ashlin Mowery | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
No. 12 LSU Suffers 8-0 Loss to No. 6 UCLA
February 15, 2026
No. 12 LSU Suffers 8-0 Loss to No. 6 UCLA
No. 12 LSU returns to Tiger Park for a midweek game versus South Alabama at 6 p.m. CT on Tuesday, Feb. 17.
No. 12 LSU Drops Contest to UCF, 5-1
February 14, 2026
No. 12 LSU Drops Contest to UCF, 5-1
No. 12 LSU concludes the 2026 Shriners Children’s Clearwater Invitational against No. 6/7 UCLA on Sunday at 9 a.m. CT on ESPN2.
No. 12 LSU Rally Comes up Short in 5-3 Loss Versus No. 22 Duke
February 13, 2026
No. 12 LSU Rally Comes up Short in 5-3 Loss Versus No. 22 Duke
No. 12 LSU continues the 2026 Shriners Children’s Clearwater Invitational with a matchup against UCF on the SEC Network on Saturday, Feb. 14.
Skip To Main Content