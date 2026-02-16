LSU Gold
Baseball

Feb. 16 Baseball National Rankings, Report

Tickets & Parking Schedule Team Stats +0
This Week's Polls LSU Week-by-Week Rankings

LSU Baseball Report

Overall Record: 3-0

Last Week’s Results (3-0)
Feb. 13 (Fri.) – MILWAUKEE (W, 15-5 – 8 innings)
Feb. 14 (Sat.) – MILWAUKEE (W, 5-3)
Feb. 15 (Sun.) – MILWAUKEE (W, 21-7 – 7 innings)

This Week’s Schedule
Feb. 16 (Mon.) – KENT STATE, 6 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)
Feb. 18 (Wed.) – NICHOLLS, 1 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)
Feb. 20 (Fri.) – vs. Indiana^, 1 p.m. CT (D1Baseball.com)
Feb. 21 (Sat.) – vs. Notre Dame^, 11 a.m. CT (D1Baseball.com)
Feb. 22 (Sun.) – vs. UCF^, 2 p.m. CT (D1Baseball.com)

^ – Live Like Lou Jax Baseball Classic – VyStar Ballpark (Jacksonville, Fla.)

Tigers Update

• LSU opened the 2026 season with a three-game sweep of Milwaukee in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field … the Tigers’ 15-5 win on Friday marked LSU’s 25th straight victory in a season-opening game.

• Junior rightfielder Jake Brown hit .500 (6-for-12) in the Milwaukee series with two doubles, two homers, eight RBI and five runs … Brown was 3-for-4 on Sunday with his first career grand slam, a solo homer and a career-high six RBI … the solo homer broke a 3-3 tie in the third inning and proved to be the game-winning RBI in the contest … the effort also marked the second two-homer game of Brown’s career; the first came on May 10, 2025, versus Arkansas in Alex Box Stadium.

• Junior right-hander Cooper Moore defeated Milwaukee on Saturday, allowing just one run on four hits in 6.0 innings with no walks and a career-best 11 strikeouts … his previous collegiate career high for strikeouts came on May 10, 2025, when he recorded 10 strikeouts for Kansas in a game against BYU … Moore threw 76 pitches in his outing on Saturday, 61 for strikes, marking an 80 percent strikes rate.

• The LSU pitching staff recorded 49 strikeouts in the three-game Milwaukee series, marking the most Ks pitched by the Tigers in a three-game series since at least 1992 … LSU surpassed the previous high total of 45 strikeouts recorded in last season’s three-game series versus Purdue Fort Wayne … LSU has led the nation in strikeouts in each of the last two seasons, with 780 in 2024 and 733 in 2025.

• LSU hit .385 (40-for-104) in the Milwaukee series with 12 doubles, one triple, six homers, 41 runs and three stolen bases … the Tigers posted a .480 on-base percentage, walked 15 times and were hit by a pitch on six occasions.

• Sophomore catcher Cade Arrambide batted .500 (6-for-12) in last weekend’s sweep over Milwaukee with two doubles, one homer, four RBI, and five runs scored … he launched a three-run homer in the seventh inning on Friday to break a 5-5 tie and highlight a six-run outburst in the frame.

• Infielders Seth Dardar and Trent Caraway each enjoyed outstanding debuts in LSU uniforms over the weekend … Dardar, a transfer from Kansas State, lined a double, launched two homers and collected six RBI … Caraway, a transfer from Oregon State, produced one double, one triple and five RBI in the series.

• Redshirt junior right-hander Gavin Guidry on Friday made his first appearance on the mound since June 2, 2024, and he delivered a dominating relief effort … Guidry, who missed the entire 2025 season due to a back injury, earned the win over Milwaukee for the Tigers by working the final two innings, allowing no runs on one hit with no walks and five strikeouts.

College Baseball Polls

 

Team Baseball America D1Baseball Perfect Game Coaches NCBWA
UCLA 1 1 5 No Poll 3
LSU 2 2 1 1
Mississippi St. 3 4 6 5
Georgia Tech 4 5 2 4
Auburn 5 9 10 7
North Carolina 6 10 17 9
Texas 7 3 8 2
TCU 8 7 11 10
Georgia 9 14 15 14
Arkansas 10 8 4 8
Coastal Carolina 11 6 16 6
Florida St. 12 16 9 11
Tennessee 13 13 3 12
Virginia 14 14 24
Oklahoma 15 21 22 19
Ole Miss 16
Oregon St. 17 11 7 13
Clemson 18 19 19 15
NC State 19 17 20 17
West Virginia 20 25 23
Southern Miss 21 20 18 22
Texas A&M 22 24 25
Miami (Fla.) 23 23 21 20
Florida 24 12 12 16
Kentucky 25 18 18
Louisville 15 23 21
Wake Forest 22
Oregon 13
Vanderbilt 24
UC Santa Barbara 25

 

LSU in the Polls

Baseball America D1Baseball Perfect Game Coaches NCBWA
Preseason 2 2 1 1 1
Feb. 16 2 2 1 No Poll 1
Feb. 23
March 2
March 9
March 16
March 23
March 30
April 6
April 13
April 20
April 27
May 4
May 11
May 18
May 25
Final

