Feb. 16 Baseball National Rankings, Report

Overall Record: 3-0

Last Week’s Results (3-0)

Feb. 13 (Fri.) – MILWAUKEE (W, 15-5 – 8 innings)

Feb. 14 (Sat.) – MILWAUKEE (W, 5-3)

Feb. 15 (Sun.) – MILWAUKEE (W, 21-7 – 7 innings)

This Week’s Schedule

Feb. 16 (Mon.) – KENT STATE, 6 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)

Feb. 18 (Wed.) – NICHOLLS, 1 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)

Feb. 20 (Fri.) – vs. Indiana^, 1 p.m. CT (D1Baseball.com)

Feb. 21 (Sat.) – vs. Notre Dame^, 11 a.m. CT (D1Baseball.com)

Feb. 22 (Sun.) – vs. UCF^, 2 p.m. CT (D1Baseball.com)

^ – Live Like Lou Jax Baseball Classic – VyStar Ballpark (Jacksonville, Fla.)

Tigers Update

• LSU opened the 2026 season with a three-game sweep of Milwaukee in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field … the Tigers’ 15-5 win on Friday marked LSU’s 25th straight victory in a season-opening game.

• Junior rightfielder Jake Brown hit .500 (6-for-12) in the Milwaukee series with two doubles, two homers, eight RBI and five runs … Brown was 3-for-4 on Sunday with his first career grand slam, a solo homer and a career-high six RBI … the solo homer broke a 3-3 tie in the third inning and proved to be the game-winning RBI in the contest … the effort also marked the second two-homer game of Brown’s career; the first came on May 10, 2025, versus Arkansas in Alex Box Stadium.

• Junior right-hander Cooper Moore defeated Milwaukee on Saturday, allowing just one run on four hits in 6.0 innings with no walks and a career-best 11 strikeouts … his previous collegiate career high for strikeouts came on May 10, 2025, when he recorded 10 strikeouts for Kansas in a game against BYU … Moore threw 76 pitches in his outing on Saturday, 61 for strikes, marking an 80 percent strikes rate.

• The LSU pitching staff recorded 49 strikeouts in the three-game Milwaukee series, marking the most Ks pitched by the Tigers in a three-game series since at least 1992 … LSU surpassed the previous high total of 45 strikeouts recorded in last season’s three-game series versus Purdue Fort Wayne … LSU has led the nation in strikeouts in each of the last two seasons, with 780 in 2024 and 733 in 2025.

• LSU hit .385 (40-for-104) in the Milwaukee series with 12 doubles, one triple, six homers, 41 runs and three stolen bases … the Tigers posted a .480 on-base percentage, walked 15 times and were hit by a pitch on six occasions.

• Sophomore catcher Cade Arrambide batted .500 (6-for-12) in last weekend’s sweep over Milwaukee with two doubles, one homer, four RBI, and five runs scored … he launched a three-run homer in the seventh inning on Friday to break a 5-5 tie and highlight a six-run outburst in the frame.

• Infielders Seth Dardar and Trent Caraway each enjoyed outstanding debuts in LSU uniforms over the weekend … Dardar, a transfer from Kansas State, lined a double, launched two homers and collected six RBI … Caraway, a transfer from Oregon State, produced one double, one triple and five RBI in the series.

• Redshirt junior right-hander Gavin Guidry on Friday made his first appearance on the mound since June 2, 2024, and he delivered a dominating relief effort … Guidry, who missed the entire 2025 season due to a back injury, earned the win over Milwaukee for the Tigers by working the final two innings, allowing no runs on one hit with no walks and five strikeouts.