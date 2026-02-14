FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The LSU track and field team closed the final day of action in Boston and Fayetteville on Saturday with an LSU record and another top 10 time in LSU.

The two days of action in Arkansas closed with a bang as the men’s team worked their way to an LSU record in the 4×400-meter relay. Jeremiah Walker got the Tigers off to a good start with his split of 46.16 seconds. The three Tigers after Walker went even lower with sub-46 seconds splits to close. The fastest split came at the end of the race with Amal Glasgow closing in 45.46 seconds, leading to the record of 3:03.05. The time of 3:03.05 is the first ever sub-3:04 from a Tiger squad and ranks No. 7 in the NCAA for 2026.

In Boston, the women’s 3000-meter group saw a few great times before heading back home. Two Tigers finished in the top 10 with freshman Abigael Chemangei taking seventh with 9:06.95 and sophomore Edna Chepkemoi going 9:09.40 to finish 10th. Sophomore Yuya Sawada finished 26th overall with a time of 9:19.61, which ranks No. 4 in LSU performance-list history and No. 9 in Japanese history.

One of the top moments of the day in Arkansas came from sophomore Kam Franklin as he took on the men’s high jump university section. Franklin finished second overall as he kept his slate clean until he missed the first attempt at the height of 2.16 meters (7-1) and then cleared it on the second attempt. The height of 2.16m equals his indoor personal-best clearance he set a year ago as a freshman. Franklin attempted the height of 2.19m (7-2.25) but was unable to break his PR on Saturday.

Leah Acosta threw a PR of 46-11.75 in shot put.

Athaleyha Hinckson ran a PR of 23.53 in the 200m.

