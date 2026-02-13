Tigers Tally Four Top-10 Marks in LSU History to Begin Weekend in Boston and Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The LSU track and field team closed the first day of action in Boston and Fayetteville on Friday with four new top-10 times and marks in LSU history.

One of the top moments of the day came at the end of the meet in Arkansas with the men’s long jump. Senior Jordan Turner had a promising start to the season, nearing the eight-meter mark in the first meet of the year. Tonight in Fayetteville he found a new level of ability as he reached a mark of 8.11 meters (26-7.25) to finish third among collegians in the event. The mark of 8.11m ranks him No. 3 in the NCAA and SEC for 2026, No. 5 in LSU performance-list history, No. 8 in the world for 2026, and No. 8 in Jamaican indoor history.

The first big time of the day for LSU came in Boston as Trenton Sandler took on the men’s mile. Sandler had set out at the start of the season to break the 4-minute barrier in the mile, and the Tiger came close to it on Friday in Boston. He clocked the No. 7 time in LSU PL history of 4:01.91. Heading into the meet, his PR was at 4:07.26 from the Razorback Invitational earlier this season.

In the women’s 60 meter Athaleyha Hinckson continues to show promise. The freshman clocked a new personal-best time and Guyanese-National Record twice on the day. Hinckson went 7.23 seconds in the 60m prelims and then quickly followed that up with a time of 7.22 seconds to finish second overall in the event. The time of 7.22 ranks 12th overall in the NCAA and No. 6 in the SEC.

Grant Buckmiller went sub-46 seconds in the 400 meter for the first time with the Tigers. The junior clocked a time of 45.96 seconds to jump to No. 9 in LSU PL history just a few meets into his Tiger career. Buckmiller clocked a PR last week which stood at 46.18a seconds heading into this weekend in Arkansas.

The day closed in Boston with Casey Goetschel taking on the 5000 meter. Goetschel clocked a new PR and No. 5 time in LSU PL history of 14:21.32. The junior previously sat at No. 7 in LSU history with his time of 14:25.30 from last year’s valentine meet in Boston.

Salieci Myles ran a PR of 8.14 in the 60h.

Malachi Austin ran a 400m PR of 47.32.

