Football

LSU Football Game vs. SMU to be Played in Arlington in 2029

by Michael Bonnette
BATON ROUGE – LSU’s 2029 season-opener against SMU will now take place in AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, the schools announced on Thursday.

Last year, the schools announced a two-game series that has SMU coming to Tiger Stadium on Sept. 2, 2028 followed by a return game to Dallas in 2029. The game scheduled for Sept. 1, 2029 will be played at AT&T Stadium, the home of the Dallas Cowboys.

It will mark LSU’s first game in AT&T Stadium since beating Miami, 33-17, to open the 2018 season. LSU is 4-0 all-time in AT&T Stadium with wins over TCU (2013), Texas A&M (2011 Cotton Bowl), Oregon (2011) and Miami (2018).

The 2028 contest in Tiger Stadium will be the first between LSU and SMU since 1934. The teams have met in football only twice with the Mustangs holding an 0-1-1 advantage in the series. SMU won, 51-0, in 1922 followed by a 14-14 tie in 1934.

 

LSU Football Head Coach Lane Kiffin meets with members of the media on National Signing Day from the Team Room at Football Ops. Coach Kiffin will discuss LSU’s transfer portal class, high school signees, new coaches on staff, and more.