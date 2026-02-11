No. 12 LSU Heads to Florida to Participate in the 2026 Clearwater Invitational

BATON ROUGE, La. – No. 12/10 LSU will face four nationally ranked programs in a five-game weekend at the 2026 Shriners Children’s Clearwater Invitational at the Eddie C. Moore Complex in Clearwater, Fla.

LSU (6-0) starts the weekend with two games on ESPN2: a 9 a.m. CT game versus No. 11/8 Nebraska (3-2) and a 2 p.m. CT matchup versus No. 23 Oklahoma State (3-2) on Thursday, Feb. 12. The Tigers then play three games in three days. They face No. 22/19 Duke at 3:30 p.m. CT on Friday, Feb. 13 (ESPN+), UCF (5-1) at 9 a.m. CT on Saturday, Feb. 14 (SEC Network), and finish with No. 6/7 UCLA at 9 a.m. CT on Sunday, Feb. 15 (ESPN2).

LSU is 21-16 against this weekend’s tournament field, including a 3-2 record against Nebraska, a 13-5 mark against Oklahoma State, 0-1 versus Duke, 1-0 against UCF, and 4-8 against UCLA. The Tigers are also 8-5 over three appearances at the Clearwater Invitational (2019, 2022, 2024).

The Bayou Bengals logged four run-rule victories, two shutouts, and a walk-off home run at the 2026 Tiger Classic to begin the season. LSU has a .313 batting average on 42 hits, including 21 extra-base hits. LSU ended the opening weekend leading the country with five triples and 39 walks and ranked fourth in the nation with 19 stolen bases. In the circle, LSU has a 2.00 ERA with 34 strikeouts over 35.0 innings, and a defense that has turned three double plays, ranking in the Top 20 in Division I softball.

Utility player Sierra Daniel leads the club with a .471 batting average on eight hits. Utility player Tori Edwards follows with a .385 average and a team-high 1.000 slugging percentage, totaling two home runs and a triple. Pitchers Tatum Clopton and Jayden Heavener are both 2-0 in the circle. Clopton owns a 0.00 ERA with nine strikeouts in 8.2 innings and a 0.74 opposing batting average. Heavener has a 1.91 ERA, 17 strikeouts in 11.0 innings, and a complete game shutout.

For the latest news and information on Tiger softball, visit www.lsusports.net/softball. Fans can follow the team on its social media outlets at www.facebook.com/lsusoftball and @lsusoftball on Instagram and X.