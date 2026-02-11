Eleven Tigers Selected to the 2026 NFL Combine

BATON ROUGE – Eleven members of the 2025 LSU football team have been invited to participate in the 2026 NFL Combine, the league announced on Wednesday.

With 11 players receiving invitations to the combine, LSU ties with Ohio State for the third-most among FBS schools. Texas A&M leads the way with 13 followed by Alabama with 12.

A total of 319 prospects received an invitation to the NFL Combine, which takes place in Indianapolis from Feb. 23 through March 2. Daily coverage of the combine can be round on the NFL Network or NFL.com.

As a position group, the Tigers have four wide receivers on the combine invitation list, the most of any school nationally. LSU’s list includes Aaron Anderson, Barion Brown, Chris Hilton and Zavion Thomas.

Headlining LSU’s combine list is cornerback Mansoor Delane, a unanimous All-America selection and a finalist for the Thorpe Award as the top defensive back in college football in 2025. Delane is expected to become LSU’s 54th first round NFL Draft pick when the draft takes place in late April.

Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, the most valuable player of the 2026 Senior Bowl, will join Delane at the combine after becoming just the third 7,000-yard passer in LSU history. He rounded out his career ranked among the Top 5 in program annals in attempts (No. 2 with 1,032) and completions (No. 2 with 660), passing yards (No. 3 with 7,699), completion percentage (No. 3 at 63.9) and passing touchdowns (tied No. 4 with 52).

Rounding out the LSU list are tight end Bauer Sharp, edge Patrick Payton, edge Jack Pyburn, linebacker Harold Perkins, and safety A.J. Haulcy.

LSU’s 2026 NFL Draft Combine Invitation List

Offense

QB Garrett Nussmeier

WR Aaron Anderson

WR Barion Brown

WR Chris Hilton

WR Zavion Thomas

TE Bauer Sharp

Defense

Edge Patrick Payton

Edge Jack Pyburn

Linebacker Harold Perkins Jr.

Cornerback Mansoor Delane

Safety A.J. Haulcy

Most 2026 NFL Combine Invitations (By School)

13 – Texas A&M

12 – Alabama

11 – LSU

11 – Ohio State