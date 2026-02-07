BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU Baseball’s 2026 Opening Day activities will feature a Fan Fest from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. CT on Friday, February 13, outside of Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

The Fan Fest, presented by Visit Baton Rouge, will precede the opening game of the 2026 season for the Tigers, who play host to Milwaukee at 2 p.m. CT Friday.

Admission to the Fan Fest is free, and it will be held in the plaza area located in front of the stadium.

The event is family-friendly and features various activities, including opportunities for fans to take pictures with the 2025 National Championship Trophy. Concessions will be open on the upper concourse of the stadium.

Guaranty Broadcasting’s “The Hunt Palmer Show” (Noon-2 p.m. CT) will originate live from outside the stadium on Friday.