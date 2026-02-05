BATON ROUGE, La. — This season, fans can support LSU Baseball with a giving opportunity that grows with every win. Pledge Per Win allows fans to connect giving to each LSU Baseball win or home run during the 2026 season, creating an impact that grows all year long.

By pledging $1 or more per victory or home run, fans’ support goes directly to the Baseball Excellence Fund, which provides critical resources that allow the LSU players to grow and succeed on the field, in the classroom, and in life.

Make your pledge to the LSU Baseball program at this link: 2026 LSU Baseball Pledge To Win

How it works:

Pledge any amount per win or home run during the season.

Make a gift for the first victory and/or home run (card will be charged upon making this initial pledge at the amount selected).

Make a pledge of $5 per win to receive a baseball signed by head coach Jay Johnson.

Make a pledge of $25 per win to receive a baseball signed by head coach Jay Johnson plus a mini replica Intimidator billboard.

Make a pledge of $50 per win to receive a baseball signed by head coach Jay Johnson, a mini replica Intimidator billboard and an exclusive opportunity to experience pregame batting practice (game tickets sold separately, games TBD, up to 4 passes included).

Weekly updates will be provided via email, and pledges will be charged every Monday for the total number of wins/homeruns from the previous week.

All gifts to the initiative will be treated as charitable donations, which earn 4 points per $1,000, are tax-deductible, and go directly to support the Baseball Excellence Fund.