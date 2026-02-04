Watch: Lane Kiffin Signing Day Press Conference

Football Tickets
Reserve your tickets for the upcoming season now. Call (225) 578-0100 to have a sales representative contact you directly.
LSU Football Head Coach Lane Kiffin meets with members of the media on National Signing Day from the Team Room at Football Ops. Coach Kiffin will discuss LSU’s transfer portal class, high school signees, new coaches on staff, and more.
