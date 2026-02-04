Present, Future LSU Women's Golfers Accept Invitations To 2026 ANWA

BATON ROUGE – LSU sophomore golfer Rocio Tejedo and Australian signee Raegan Denton have received and accepted entries to the 2026 Augusta National Women’s Amateur in Augusta, Georgia, April 1-4.

A field of 72 players are set for the Championship which again will feature a final round played over the famed Augusta National Golf Club course.

Included in the field are each of the top 20 players in the current World Amateur Golf Ranking and 48 of the top 50 overall. Players representing 23 different countries and territories as well as all six inhabited continents will compete in this year’s Championship.

Beginning the week prior to the 90th Masters Tournament, the international field of 72 players will compete across 54 holes of stroke play, with a cut to 30 players and ties taking place after 36 holes. The first two rounds will take place on the Island and Bluff nines at Champions Retreat Golf Club on Wednesday, April 1 and Thursday, April 2. The entire field will then play Augusta National Golf Club for an official practice round on Friday, April 3. The final round, featuring competitors who made the cut, will take place on Saturday, April 4 at Augusta National.

For Tejedo, who finished T5 in the spring season opener on Monday for LSU in Puerto Rico and is No. 26 in the World Amateur Golf Rankings, it will be her third consecutive appearance in the event.

In her decorated career, the 2025 Second Team All-American finished runner-up in the Southeastern Conference Women’s Championship as a freshman. In 2024, she reached the round of 16 in the U.S. Women’s Amateur. In 2023, she won five World Amateur Golf Ranking events, including both the Portuguese Women’s Amateur and German Girls’ Open. She also reached the quarterfinals of the R&A Girls’ Amateur and represented her home country of Spain in both the Junior Solheim Cup and the Junior Ryder Cup.

Denton, from Adelaide, Australia, has been on a tear of late with three wins in her last five starts and a current ranking of No. 38 in the WAGR.

In January, she won the Women’s Australian Master of the Amateurs and finished T-4 in the Women’s Vic Open. Last year, she won four World Amateur Golf Ranking events, including the Australian Girls’ Amateur and Victorian Women’s Amateur. She also finished third in both the Asia-Pacific Girls’ Junior Championship in Hong Kong and Australian Women’s Amateur and represented her country in the Women’s World Amateur Team Championship in Singapore in 2025. In 2024, she won the Queensland Women’s Amateur and finished runner-up in the Australian Girls’ Amateur.

The Augusta National Women’s Amateur, which has hosted the top women amateurs in golf since 2019, will celebrate its seventh Championship in 2026. Former LSU stars Latanna Stone and Ingrid Lindblad have had success in the event with Stone finishing second in 2022 and Lindblad being the only golfer with three top three finishes in her four appearances in the event.

Rocio’s sister, Carla Tejedo, also earned an invitation and played in the event in 2023.

The event will be televised on The Golf Channel and by NBC Sports.