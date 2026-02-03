BATON ROUGE, La. – All of LSU’s 2026 baseball games may be viewed live as the Tigers will enjoy tremendous exposure during the season.

See the 2026 schedule with TV/online listings here: 2026 LSU Baseball Schedule

LSU is scheduled to make 12 network TV appearances during the regular season – seven on the SEC Network, three on ESPN2, one on ESPN and one on ESPNU.

In addition, 40 regular-season games will be carried on SEC Network +, the online platform available at SECNetwork.com and the WatchESPN app.

D1Baseball.com will stream LSU’s games in the Live Like Lou Jax College Baseball Classic February 20-22 versus Indiana, Notre Dame and UCF. Those three games will be played at VyStar Ballpark in Jacksonville, Fla.

LSU’s game at UL Lafayette on March 4 will appear on ESPN +, the online subscription-based network.

All of the Tigers’ postseason games in the SEC and NCAA Tournaments will be carried on an ESPN network or ESPN online platform.