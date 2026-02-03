No. 5 LSU Draw Set for ITA National Indoor Team Championships

BATON ROUGE, La. – The No. 5 LSU women’s tennis team is set to open play on Friday, Feb. 6, at the ITA National Indoor Championships against No. 14 Tennessee following Tuesday’s draw announcement.

The Tigers earned the No. 3 seed in the tournament and will face No. 6-seeded Tennessee. LSU drew in the Northwestern side of the bracket, which includes No. 4 Auburn and No. 8 Oklahoma State, No. 9 NC State, and, depending on the Tigers result, facing off with No. 1 Georgia or No. 15 Virginia in the second round.

LSU enters the competition with momentum after earning its spot through a strong showing at ITA Kickoff Weekend, downing Marshall, 4-0, and No. 17 UCLA, 4-1, and advancing to the Indoor Championships in consecutive seasons for the first time in program history.

Under head coach Taylor Fogleman, the Tigers have established themselves as one of the nation’s elite programs, highlighted by consistent depth across the singles lineup and competitive doubles play.

The Tigers post a 21-1 singles record and a 10-2 doubles mark to open the season. LSU has secured the doubles point in four matches to open the season.

The ITA National Indoor Team Championships provide a preview of the NCAA postseason, offering LSU an opportunity to compete against the best teams in the country while continuing to build toward its championship aspirations.

