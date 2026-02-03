Flau'jae Johnson Listed On Meyers-Drysdale Award Midseason Top 10

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU senior Flau’jae Johnson received recognition on the 2026 Meyers-Drysdale Award Midseason Top 10 list as a candidate for the top shooting guard in the nation, the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, in partnership with the WBCA, announced Tuesday.

Johnson, a native of Savannah, Ga., has been a constant in the LSU program under head coach Kim Mulkey, playing for the Tigers in all four of her collegiate seasons. In her senior season, she has averaged 14.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest. Johnson has scored in double figures in 17 games this season with her top performances coming against Georgia (25), Oklahoma (23), Tulane (22) and Duke (18).

Through 23 games, Johnson is the Tigers leading scorer, shooting 48.5% from the field, 43.4% from behind the arc and 75.5% from the charity stripe.

Fans are encouraged to participate in fan voting in both of the remaining rounds starting on Friday, Feb. 6, on hoophallawards.com. The fan vote will count as one committee vote during the finalist selection process.

In mid-March, the Mid-Season Top 10 list will be narrowed to just five, and in late March, the five finalists will be presented to Meyers Drysdale and the Hall of Fame’s selection committees, where winners will be selected. The Selection Committees for the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award are composed of top women’s college basketball personnel, including media members, head coaches, sports information directors, and Hall of Famers.

The winners of the 2026 Meyers Drysdale Awards will be presented on a to-be-determined date, along with the other four members of the Men’s and Women’s Starting Five. Additional awards being presented include the Bob Cousy and Nancy Lieberman Awards (Point Guard), Julius Erving and Cheryl Miller Awards (Small Forward), Karl Malone and Katrina McClain Awards (Power Forward), and the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Lisa Leslie Awards (Center).