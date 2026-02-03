BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU outfielder Derek Curiel was named on Tuesday a 2026 First-Team Preseason All-American by Baseball America magazine.

Carlos Collazo of Baseball America writes of Curiel:

“Curiel’s reputation as an advanced pure hitter dates back to his freshman season in high school. As a freshman with LSU, Curiel hit .345/.470/.519 with seven home runs and 20 doubles, as well as far better exit velocities than expected given his lean frame. As a draft-eligible sophomore, Curiel will slide from left to center where his crisp route-running and solid instincts should allow him to stick long term.”

Baseball America in its Best Scouting Tools summary also rates Curiel as the No. 1 Best Pure Hitter in college baseball this season.

Curiel, a sophomore from West Covina, Calif., was voted the 2025 National Freshman of the Year by D1Baseball.com after a superb rookie season in which he helped lead LSU to the NCAA National Championship.

A 2025 Second-Team All-America, First-Team Freshman All-America and Second-Team All-SEC selection, Curiel hit a team-high .345 with 20 doubles, two triples, seven homers, 55 RBI and 67 runs.

He was named to the College World Series All-Tournament Team after collecting six hits, three RBI and three runs in LSU’s five CWS games. Curiel hit a team-high .571 in the Tigers’ NCAA Super Regional sweep of West Virginia with one double, one homer, five RBI and six runs.

LSU opens its 2026 season at 2 p.m. CT on Friday, February 13, when the reigning National Champions play host to Milwaukee in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.