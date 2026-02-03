BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU senior Brayden Simpson is No. 5 on the D1 Baseball list of the Top 50 College Second Basemen for the 2026 season.

Simpson, a product of Moseley, Va., played three seasons (2023-25) at High Point prior to transferring to LSU, batting .323 (171-for-530) in his career with 46 doubles, two triples, 37 homers, 136 RBI, 143 runs and 29 stolen bases.

He was voted 2025 NCBWA Third-Team All-American and First-Team All-Big South Conference after hitting .389 (91-for-234) with 24 doubles, 22 homers, 78 RBI, 75 runs and 14 stolen bases.

Simpson finished among the Top 10 in the nation last season in doubles (24), slugging percentage (.774), total bases (181) and RBI (78).

The 2026 season begins at 2 p.m. CT on Friday, February 13, when LSU plays host to Milwaukee in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.