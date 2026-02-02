Tiger Golfers Finish Solid 4th In Puerto Rico Opener; Tejedo T5

BATON ROUGE – The LSU women’s golf team started the spring portion of their 2025-26 wraparound season with a solid fourth place performance in the Puerto Rico Classic in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico.

The tournament finished on Monday after playing 36 holes to best weather which arrived later Monday afternoon.

LSU posted an even par round of 288 on the final day to finish in fourth place at 14-under par 850 on the par 72, 6,305-yard Grand Reserve Golf Club venue. LSU posted rounds of 283-279-288 in its first of five spring regular season events.

Arkansas was the tournament winner at 23-under par 841 with Ole Miss another six shots back at 17-under 847, tied with Vanderbilt at that number. LSU finished two shots clear of North Carolina in fifth at 852.

Sophomore Rocio Tejedo came out strong in her opening event of the spring, finishing 54 holes in 6-under par 210 after a closing round of 70 on Monday. Tejedo had four birdies in the round, playing the last seven holes in 3-under par.

Tejedo posted rounds of 72-68-70 for her fifth-place finish. Reagan Southerland of North Carolina, Jiarui Chen of Kansas State and Abbey Schutte of Arkansas finished as tri-medalists at 10-under par 206.

LSU also got an under-par round of 1-under 71 from sophomore Francesca Fiorellini on Monday to give her a 2-under 54-hole total of 214 (72-71-71). Senior Taylor Riley finished with a T15 finish at 3-under par 213 with rounds of 67-72-74. The Tigers in the final round also counted a 1-over 73 from freshman Ryleigh Knaub.

LSU was T5 on the par 3 holes at even par, fourth on the par 4s at 5-over and T3 on the par 5 holes at 10-under par. LSU was second in the 18-team field in pars made (196) and had the third fewest bogeys (33) in the field and was the only team to have just one double bogey in the event.

Tejedo finished T3 in the event on the par 5 holes at 5-under par, finishing with 13 birdies (4th best in the 101-player field).

Riley had 43 pars to tie for second and Fiorellini had 42 pars (T5). Riley had just four bogeys, T4 among the players in the field.

“It’s a very solid start to the spring,” said LSU Coach Garrett Runion. “I’m most proud of the fact we had three team rounds of par or better. We had really clean scorecards with limited mistakes. We had one double bogey the entire tournament which led the field. I was really happy to see Rocio with a top five finish with three rounds of par or better. It was great to see her back on form and playing as we know she is capable of. Taylor got us started Sunday with a bogey free 67 in the opening round and only having one bogey in the first 36 holes was pretty impressive. Francesca also had three rounds of par or better for us. It was a very consistent effort for our team. It keeps us motivated and hungry heading to the Moon Golf Invitational.

That tournament in Melbourne, Florida is set for Feb. 15-17 at the Suntree Country Club.

Puerto Rico Classic

Rio Grande, Puerto Rico – Grand Reserve Golf Club

Final Team Results (Par 288-864)

1 No. 4 Arkansas – 279-275-287 – 841 -23

T2 No. 15 Ole Miss – 285-281-281 – 847 -17

T2 No. 10 Vanderbilt – 288-280-279 – 847 -17

4 No. 33 LSU – 283-279-288 – 850 -14

5 No. 14 North Carolina – 278-279-297 – 852 -12

6 No. 26 Kansas State – 284-284-289 – 857 -7

7 No. 20 Northwestern – 281-284-294 – 859 -5

8 Michigan State – 283-284-294 – 861 -3

9 North Florida – 285-290-287 – 862 -2

10 Purdue – 287-287-289 – 863 -1

11 North Texas – 286-287-292 – 865 +1

12 Iowa – 286-293-290 – 869 +5

T13 Minnesota – 289-291-294 – 874 +10

T13 UNCW – 290-290-294 – 874 +10

15 No. 29 Iowa State – 287-292-299 – 878 +14

16 No. 44 Michigan – 291-293-303 – 887 +23

17 Furman – 293-295-301 – 889 +25

18 Georgia Southern – 294-296-302 – 892 +28

Individual Top 5 (Par 72-216)

T1 Reagan Southerland, North Carolina – 66-67-73 – 206 -10

T1 Jiarui Chen, Kansas State – 68-70-68 – 206 -10

T1 Abbey Schutte, Arkansas – 65-67-74 – 206 -10

4 Kajsalotta Svarvar, Ole Miss – 69-70-69 – 208 -8

T5 Rocio Tejedo, LSU – 72-68-70 – 210 -6

T5 Dianna Lee, Northwestern – 69-68-72 – 210 -6

T5 Reagan Zibilski, Arkansas – 70-70-70 – 210 -6

LSU Scores

T5 Rocio Tejedo – 72-68-70 – 210 -6

T15 Taylor Riley – 67-72-74 – 213 -3

T24 Francesca Fiorellini – 72-71-71 – 214 -2

T36 Ryleigh Knaub – 76-68-73 – 217 +1

T59 Lucia Iraola – 72-73-76 – 221 +5

T73 Josefin Widal – 73-76-74 – 223 +7