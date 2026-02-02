Post Malone & Jelly Roll Coming to Tiger Stadium in May as Part of Death Valley Live Stadium Series

BATON ROUGE, La. – Nine-time diamond-certified global superstar, Post Malone, and three-time GRAMMY award-winning entertainer, Jelly Roll, are set to perform inside Tiger Stadium as part of LSU Athletics’ Death Valley Live Stadium Series on May 23, 2026, it was announced today.

Post Malone and Jelly Roll are set to embark on The BIG ASS Stadium Tour Part 2, continuing the momentum of their record-breaking stadium run.

In November, LSU Athletics, in partnership with the Baton Rouge Area Foundation, the Greater Baton Rouge Economic Partnership and Visit Baton Rouge, announced Death Valley Live, a new initiative set to bring world-class entertainment and special events to one of the most iconic venues in America, Tiger Stadium. Fans are encouraged to visit LSUsports.net/DeathValleyLive for additional information.

The undeniable chemistry between Post and Jelly Roll proved to be a defining force on last year’s tour, making it one of the most talked-about live pairings in touring. Known for redefining the modern concert experience with his genre-blending sound and electrifying stage presence, Post with Jelly Roll will once again take their larger-than-life production to stadiums and festivals across North America this summer, delivering an unforgettable live experience night after night.

Produced by Live Nation, The BIG ASS Stadium Tour Part 2 continues Post’s highest-attended and best-selling tour to date, which drew over one million fans across North America and grossed more than $170 million. The new run builds on that success, bringing Post and Jelly back together with a career-spanning set featuring chart-topping hits, fan favorites, and the signature production that has become a must-see live event.

Carter Faith will join the tour on all headlining dates, bringing her modern-meets-classic country sound and standout songwriting to stadium stages across the run. Select festival appearances throughout the tour will further expand the footprint across key North American markets.

TICKETS: To participate in the Post Malone artist presale on Friday, February 6 at 10 AM local time, fans must sign up at https://livemu.sc/postmalone by Wednesday, February 4 at 11:59 PM ET/8:59 PM PT. Artist presales for this tour are hosted by multiple ticketing sites, but anyone who signs up can join the sale. For artist presales on Ticketmaster, no code is needed — access is tied directly to your account. Artist presales hosted on other sites may require a code for access. Additional presales, including Citi and American Express (details below), will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale, which begins Tuesday, February 10 at 10AM local time at LiveNation.com.

CITI PRESALE: Citi is the official card of The BIG ASS Stadium Tour Part 2. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets for U.S. shows beginning Wednesday, February 4 at 10 AM local time through Monday, February 9 at 11:59 PM local time via the Citi Entertainment® program. For complete presale details, visit www.citientertainment.com

AMERICAN EXPRESS PRESALE: American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public for Canada shows beginning Wednesday, February 4 at 10 AM local time through Monday, February 9 at 11:59 PM local time.

VIP PACKAGES:

Post Malone: The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, collectible Post Malone concert chair, access to the pre-show VIP lounge, exclusive VIP only gift item & more. VIP package contents vary based on the offer selected. For more information, visit vipnation.com .

The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, collectible Post Malone concert chair, access to the pre-show VIP lounge, exclusive VIP only gift item & more. VIP package contents vary based on the offer selected. For more information, visit . Jelly Roll: The tour will also offer a VIP package and experience for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. The package includes a premium reserved seat, VIP-exclusive Jelly Roll gift item, commemorative Jelly Roll VIP laminate & more. For more information, visit vipnation.com

About Post Malone

A 9x diamond-certified global superstar, Dallas, TX artist POST MALONE regularly rewrites history, blurs boundaries, and incites internet-breaking conversation with every move.

Most recently, Post released his debut country album, F-1 Trillion which landed at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart. Ahead of the album, Post released “Guy For That” featuring Luke Combs, “Pour Me A Drink” featuring Blake Shelton and mega-smash “I Had Some Help” with Morgan Wallen. Upon release of “I Had Some Help” it landed at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100, tallying “the highest weekly sales and streams since 2020” and remained at #1 for six consecutive weeks. The critically acclaimed F-1 Trillion, and collaborations with Beyoncé and Taylor Swift, earned Post 8 2025 GRAMMY® nominations. This past spring, Post headlined Coachella before hitting the road on his “Big Ass Stadium” tour, following his record-breaking F-1 Trillion Tour last fall. In 2026, he will headline Stagecoach Festival.

Post’s catalog features diamond certified hits including “rockstar” [feat. 21 Savage]”, “I Fall Apart”, “Psycho” [feat. Ty Dolla $ign], “White Iverson”, “Better Now”, “Congratulations” [feat. Quavo], “Circles” and “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse),” which became the highest-certified single in RIAA history reaching double diamond. It became the first song to ever achieve this status, netting the biggest single of his generation. As the writer or co-writer of all of his songs, Post Malone is one of our generation’s literary geniuses.

About Jelly Roll

Award-winning, Grammy nominated Nashville native singer/songwriter Jelly Roll (Jason DeFord) debuted Top 3 on the Billboard 200 All Genre Chart and #2 on the Top Country Album charts with his debut Country Album, Whitsitt Chapel (released June 2nd, 2023) – earning the biggest Country debut album in Billboard Consumption Chart history. Following his sweep at the 2023 CMT Music Awards where he earned three awards to become the most awarded artist of the night, the Billboard Country Power List Cover star and “country’s ‘most authentic’ new artist” (The New Yorker) received Billboard’s 2023 Breakthrough Award and the People’s Choice Award for Male Country Artist of the Year. Nominated for Best New Artist and Best Duo/Group Performance for “Save Me (with Lainey Wilson)” at the 2024 GRAMMY Awards, along with eight genre-spanning nominations at the 2024 iHeartRadio Awards and a win for best New Country and Pop artist wins, Jelly Roll is one of three artists alongside Morgan Wallen and Luke Combs to have scored three Country Airplay #1s in 2023 and the first to do it with his first three singles. He has earned four consecutive #1s to date at Country radio and is “one of Nashville’s fastest rising stars” (The New York Times). A 4X winner at the 2023 People’s Choice Country Awards and the most nominated male at the 2023 CMA Awards, with five total nominations capturing his first CMA Award for New Artist of the Year, Jelly continues to break boundaries. His #1 hit single “Save Me” — a confessional, vulnerable expression of self-doubt— set the stage for his new season of life and took him to new heights including a Platinum certification from the RIAA on the heels of his 28-week reign at No. 1 on Billboard’s Emerging Artists chart. Most recently, “Save Me” earned Jelly his first ACM win for Music Event of the year, and he is set to release his new album Beautifully Broken on October 11 and launch his Beautifully Broken Tour on August 27th following his four consecutive #1 singles: “Halfway To Hell,” “Save Me,” “Need A Favor” and “Son of A Sinner.”

Not just an artist but a humanitarian, Jelly Roll continues to resonate with fans on a global scale while racking up numerous milestones – from playing his sold-out hometown show for 18,000 fans at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena to donating a recording studio at the juvenile detention center he served in as a teen, to the release of his record-breaking documentary by ABC News, “Save Me” -the most watched music documentary on the platform- to his visits with rehab centers and those incarcerated across the US. Featured by Nightline, GMA, GMA3, The New York Times, LA Times, The Tennessean, Billboard, Variety, American Songwriter, CMT and more, his self-built, unconventional industry rise and unique fan connection has garnered praise from numerous outlets, with Variety noting, “for everyone who’s facing the same struggles, Jelly Roll is their Springsteen,” and American Songwriter echoing, “with a string of accolades and an extremely dedicated following, Jelly Roll has emerged as a force to be reckoned with in the music industry.”