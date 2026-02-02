LSU Softball to Appear in 12 Televised Games During 2026 Season

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU softball team will be featured in 12 nationally televised games during the 2026 season, with half of those broadcasts originating from Tiger Park.

Seven LSU games will air on SEC Network, three on ESPN2, and two on ESPN. All remaining home games will be available to stream on SEC Network+.

LSU opens its national television slate at the 2026 Shriners Children’s Clearwater Invitational in Clearwater, Fla., where four of its five games will be televised. The Tigers begin play Thursday, Feb. 12, with a 10 a.m. CT matchup against Nebraska, followed by a 2 p.m. CT contest versus Oklahoma State—both on ESPN2. LSU makes its first appearance on SEC Network on Saturday, Feb. 14, facing UCF at 9 a.m. CT, before closing the weekend against UCLA on Sunday, Feb. 15, at 9 a.m. CT on ESPN2.

The Tigers’ SEC television schedule begins with the series finale at Tennessee on Sunday, March 8, at 1 p.m. CT on SEC Network. LSU then hosts four consecutive televised games at Tiger Park, starting with the final two games of its series against Texas A&M on March 15–16, both airing on SEC Network at 6 p.m. CT. The following weekend, LSU welcomes Oklahoma for two nationally televised contests—March 28 on SEC Network and March 29 on ESPN—both scheduled for 11 a.m. CT.

LSU’s final televised road game of the regular season will be at Missouri, airing on SEC Network at 2:30 p.m. CT. The Tigers then host Arizona for a three-game nonconference series at Tiger Park on April 10–12, with the series finale airing on ESPN at 11 a.m. CT. LSU concludes its televised regular-season schedule on May 2, hosting Auburn at 4 p.m. CT.

