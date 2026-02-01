LSU Downs No. 24 Alabama, 103-63, In Sunday Matinee

BATON ROUGE, La. – In its second-best shooting performance against a Southeastern Conference opponent this season, the sixth-ranked LSU women’s basketball team downed the 24th-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide, 103-63, inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center Sunday morning.

With the victory, LSU earned its seventh straight win since falling in its first two conference contests, improving its record to 21-2 overall and 7-2 in SEC action. With the loss, Alabama dropped to 19-4 on the year and 5-3 in league play.

LSU will return to action on Thursday as it travels to Austin to take on Texas to complete this year’s home-and-home for the Tigers. The contest is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. CT on ESPN with Ryan Ruocco (pxp), Rebecca Lobo (analyst) and Holly Rowe (sideline) on the call. Fans can also tune into the game on the LSU Sports Radio Network with Patrick Wright and Shaeeta Williams calling the action.

LSU shot a staggering 56.1% from the field against Alabama, which was second to the Tigers’ 56.9% in their first SEC win versus Georgia at Stegeman Coliseum. While making 37-of-66 shot attempts, LSU also knocked 10-of-21 treys and converted on 19-of-23 free throws. LSU’s 10 three-pointers marked the second time this season the Tigers have made 10 or more in a game, matching LSU’s 10 makes against Charlotte on November 12.

Four LSU players reached double figures against the Crimson Tide with four others on the cusp at eight or nine points. LSU was led by sophomore Jada Richard with 16 points, while junior Mikaylah Williams (15), freshman ZaKiyah Johnson (15) and junior MiLaysia Fulwiley (10) followed suit with double figures in the scoring column.

“Jada Richard, she’s our glue,” head coach Kim Mulkey said. “She’s our coach on the floor. She’s got all the tools you need in a point guard. She knows how to win. She comes from a high school winning program. It’s all she’s ever done in her life. All she’s ever played is point guard. And then you add the fact that she can score the ball. You can’t get off our Jada. Jada will light you up.”

LSU’s bench play was on display once again as the top team nationally in bench points per game rattled off 47 compared to Alabama’s 18. Significant disparities showed themselves in other areas including second-chance points (22-7), paint points (36-20) and fast break points (21-8).

The Tiger defense held Alabama to 34.4% shooting and created 17 turnovers for the visiting Crimson Tide.

“Our defense today was special,” Mulkey said. “You just wish you could bottle that up and play like that every game. Guys, we just beat a very good basketball team; do not be misled by that score. Everything that we did defensively today affected what we did offensively, and they have beaten people we haven’t beaten. They’re going to continue to beat people. It was just one of those days where I kind of worried; 11 a.m. in the morning, freezing cold, fans were great. ​​It was just one of those days where, as a coach, you go, ‘Man, I enjoyed that game.’ Not because we won; it was how we did it. And it started on the defensive end, and it never stopped.”

LSU got the scoring started in the first quarter with a putback and-one from freshman Grace Knox. At the first media timeout, the Tiger and Crimson Tide were knotted up at 10 apiece. An opening stanza that was a battle for both teams. LSU held the six-point advantage, leading 21-15 at the close of the first 10 minutes.

In the second quarter, LSU and Alabama both put up eight points through the period’s media timeout with 4:37 remaining in the half. Coming out of the timeout, the Tigers got a quick four points forcing Alabama to use a 30-second timeout as LSU led 35-23. LSU ended the half on a 14-6 scoring run that was punctuated by a steal and score on the other end by Williams to beat the buzzer.

The Tigers had the 49-29 advantage at the halftime break.

Williams and ZaKiyah led LSU’s scoring attack through one half, recording 11 and 10, respectively. Senior Amiya Joyner (9) and Richard (8) nearly had double figures in scoring by the end of the half. LSU shot 57.6% from the field and knocked down 5-of-8 three-pointers while converting on 6-of-9 free throw attempts.

Coming out of the first half, senior Flau’jae Johnson, Williams and sophomore Kate Koval each had four points by the media timeout. In the third quarter, LSU pushed the lead to 31, by outscoring the Crimson Tide, 23-14.

LSU was able to close out the victory in the fourth quarter and secure the 103-63 win inside the Maravich Center.