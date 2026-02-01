LSU Gold
Shop
Custom LSU Nike Pegasus 41
Custom LSU Nike Pegasus 41 $149.99 Shop Now
Open Search
Men's Basketball

Gallery: Men's Basketball vs South Carolina

+0
Gallery: Men's Basketball vs South Carolina
Mike Chatman | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Robert Miller III | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Dedan Thomas Jr. | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
=Rashad King | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Matt McMahon | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Mazi Mosley, Mike Nwoko, Jalen Reece, Rashad King, Robert Miller III, PJ Carter, Pablo Tamba, Jalen Reed, Marquel Sutton, Dedan Thomas Jr., Matt Gilhool, Jaden Bobbett | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Max Mackinnon | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Mike Nwoko | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Mike Nwoko | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
PJ Carter | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Robert Miller III | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Marquel Sutton | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Rashad King | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Max Mackinnon | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Rashad King | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Jalen Reece | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Jalen Reece | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Mike Nwoko | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Max Mackinnon | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Max Mackinnon | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Pablo Tamba, PJ Carter | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Max Mackinnon | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Max Mackinnon | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Mike Nwoko | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
PJ Carter | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
PJ Carter | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Max Mackinnon | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Mike Nwoko | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Jaden Bobbett | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Mazi Mosley, Mike Nwoko, Jalen Reece, Rashad King, Robert Miller III, PJ Carter, Pablo Tamba, Jalen Reed, Marquel Sutton, Dedan Thomas Jr., Matt Gilhool, Jaden Bobbett, Matt McMahon, David Patrick, Casey Long, Jalen Courtney Williams, Tasmin Mitchell, Ronald Dupree | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Matt McMahon | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Rashad King | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Mike Nwoko | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Rashad King | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Marquel Sutton | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Max Mackinnon | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Max Mackinnon | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Max Mackinnon | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Pablo Tamba, Max Mackinnon | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Marquel Sutton | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Marquel Sutton | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Rashad King, Marquel Sutton | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Marquel Sutton, Robert Miller III | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Rashad King | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Marquel Sutton, Rashad King | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Rashad King | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Rashad King | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Ron Zipper | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Jaden Bobbett | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Casey Long | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione

Related Stories

Tigers Make It Happen in Overtime, Score 92-87 Win at Carolina

Tigers Make It Happen in Overtime, Score 92-87 Win at Carolina

Michael Nwoko was the leading scorer for the Tigers, finishing with 21 points on 9-of-13 shooting
Basketball Heads to South Carolina for Saturday Contest; Start Changed to Noon CT

Basketball Heads to South Carolina for Saturday Contest; Start Changed to Noon CT

Saturday's Men's Hoops Gametime At South Carolina Changed To Noon

Saturday's Men's Hoops Gametime At South Carolina Changed To Noon