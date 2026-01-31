BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU senior Zach Yorke is No. 19 on the D1 Baseball list of the Top 50 College First Basemen for the 2026 season.

Yorke played three seasons (2023-25) at Grand Canyon prior to transferring to LSU, batting .328 (199-for-606) with 32 doubles, two triples, 32 homers, 157 RBI and 127 runs in his GCU career.

The product of Campbell, Calif., holds the Grand Canyon career records for most homers (32) and RBI (157) in the school’s NCAA Division I era.

Yorke started 48 games in 2025 (44 at first base, four at DH), batting .339 (59-for-174) with 10 doubles, one triple, 13 homers, 46 RBI and 36 runs.

The 2026 season begins at 2 p.m. CT on Friday, February 13, when LSU plays host to Milwaukee in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.