Bergeron, Edwards Selected on 2026 Preseason All-SEC Team

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Catcher Maci Bergeron and utility player Tori Edwards were named to the 2026 Preseason All-SEC Softball Team, while LSU is picked to finish seventh in the 2026 SEC Softball Preseason Coaches’ Poll, announced Thursday by the league office. Notably, last season Bergeron and Edwards were both NFCA All-Americans.

Bergeron posted a .364 batting average last season with 60 hits, including nine home runs, scored 37 runs, and drove in 49 RBI. Bergeron also drew 45 walks and finished with a .498 on-base percentage, ranking No. 5 and No. 7, respectively, in the program’s single-season record book. Defensively, the veteran backstop recorded a .994 fielding percentage with 312 putouts, 13 assists, and two errors, caught five runners stealing, and was part of two double plays.

Edwards, the 2025 SEC Freshman of the Year, set a program record with an .802 slugging percentage and tied the school record with 18 home runs. Her 73 RBI rank No. 3 and .495 on-base percentage No. 9 in the LSU record book. She also batted .375 with 62 hits, scored 52 runs, and drew 37 walks. Defensively, at first base, she had 346 putouts and eight assists.

LSU totaled 119 points in the Coaches’ Poll. Meanwhile, Texas, the reigning 2025 National Champions, is predicted to win the SEC after tallying 189 points and earning nine first-place votes. Oklahoma, the defending regular-season SEC Champions, finished second with 186 points and secured the remaining six first-place votes. Tennessee placed No. 3 with 166 points. Points were compiled in descending order, and coaches could not vote for their own teams.

No. 16/13 LSU opens the 2026 season at Tiger Park in Baton Rouge, La., where it will host Illinois, Lamar, Nevada, and NC State in the Tiger Classic from Feb. 5-8. The full opening weekend schedule is available here.

The Tigers will open their 2026 SEC slate with a three-game series at Tennessee, March 6-8 at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium in Knoxville. The SEC Tournament is May 5-9 at John Cropp Stadium in Lexington, Ky.

2026 SEC Softball Preseason Coaches’ Poll

(First-Place Votes in Parentheses)

Place School Points 1. Texas (9) 189 2. Oklahoma (6) 186 3. Tennessee 166 4. Florida 144 5. Arkansas 137 6. Texas A&M 125 7. LSU 119 8. Georgia 105 9. Alabama 94 10. South Carolina 90 11. Mississippi State 65 12. Auburn 55 13. Ole Miss 51 14. Missouri 32 15. Kentucky 17

2026 Preseason All-SEC Softball Team

Name, School Class Hometown Audrey Vandagriff, Alabama So. Bogart, Ga. Robyn Herron, Arkansas Sr. Tampa, Fla. Ella McDowell, Arkansas So. Richmond, Texas AnnaLea Adams, Auburn So. Liberty, Ind. Jocelyn Erickson, Florida Sr. Phoenix, Ariz. Keagan Rothrock, Florida Jr. Whiteland, Ind. Taylor Shumaker, Florida So. Fullerton, Calif. Maci Bergeron, LSU Sr. Rayne, La. Tori Edwards, LSU R-So. Flower Mound, Texas Persy Llamas, Ole Miss So. Eastvale, Calif. Gabbie Garcia, Oklahoma So. Chandler, Ariz. Nelly McEnroe-Marinas, Oklahoma R-So. Waianae, Hawai’i Ella Parker, Oklahoma Jr. Los Angeles, Calif. Kasidi Pickering, Oklahoma Jr. Humble, Texas Arianna Rodi, South Carolina Sr. Cranston, R.I. Karyln Pickens, Tennessee Sr. Weaverville, N.C. Reese Atwood, Texas Sr. Sandia, Texas Kayden Henry, Texas Jr. Dickinson, Texas Teagan Kavan, Texas Jr. West Des Moines, Iowa Katie Stewart, Texas Jr. Frankfort, Ill. Mya Perez, Texas A&M Jr. Corona, Calif. Audrey Vandagriff, Alabama So. Bogart, Ga. Emiley Kennedy, Texas A&M Sr. The Woodlands, Texas Koko Wooley, Texas A&M Sr. La Porte, Texas

