LSU Hosts Mississippi State in SEC Basketball Wednesday at 6 p.m.

BATON ROUGE – The LSU men’s basketball team returns home on Wednesday at 6 p.m. to face Mississippi State at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

The Tigers and Bulldogs game will be streamed on SECN+ with Dave Neal and Jon Sundvold on the call. Chris Blair and John Brady will have the broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates (including Guaranty Media flagship in Baton Rouge Eagle 98.1 FM).

Tickets are available at LSUTix.net and beginning one hour prior to tip at the upper concourse ticket windows of the Maravich Center. LSU students are admitted free with a valid school ID.

It will be another “Beat The Buzzer” night for those arriving before tipoff will have the opportunity to get discounted food and drink from the concession stands prior to the start of the game.

The first 1,500 fans will have a chance to pick up a mini replica of the Shaquille O’Neal statue that is outside on the plaza in front of the LSU Basketball practice facility.

Also at halftime, speed painter Jessica Haas returns for another effort on the Maravich Center floor. Last time she painted a picture of Mike the Tiger.

The Tigers are coming off an 85-81 loss at Arkansas on Saturday, a game in which the Tigers played a solid overall game, but the 31 points of Arkansas’ Darius Acuff proved too much to overcome. LSU put all five starters in double figures and had just nine turnovers.

The game marked the return of DJ Thomas Jr., to the starting lineup for LSU and he responded with 18 points and five assists.

“There is certainly a great opportunity for us this week,” Coach Matt McMahon said on his LSU Sports Radio Network show Monday night. “I thought, obviously disappointed in the final result from Saturday, but a lot of encouraging signs. I thought it felt a lot more like our 12-1 team that beat SMU, getting everybody back healthy, getting back to the pace of play we’d like to play with offensively. I saw a lot of really encouraging signs, and so we want to continue to get better in those areas as we go into Wednesday night.

“As you know, Mississippi State has a loaded back court with (Josh) Hubbard and (Jayden) Epps. Hubbard’s a guy who has been a 20-plus point a game guy in this league for a long time. So you know the perimeter defense will have to be really on high alert as we go into Wednesday night’s game, but I think (our) players are excited.”

Mississippi State comes in off an 88-56 home loss to Vanderbilt on Saturday. Epps led State with 14 points as the only double figure scorer for the Bulldogs. State shot 34.5 percent with five treys. The Bulldogs suffered 17 turnovers which led to 28 Vandy points.

The Tigers will travel to Columbia, South Carolina on Saturday to face the South Carolina Gamecocks in a 5 p.m. CT game on the SEC Network and the LSU Sports Radio Network. That will put LSU at the halfway point of its conference season before a bye week in the schedule.