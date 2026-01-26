LSU Extends Super Bowl Participant Streak to 25 Years

BATON ROUGE – LSU’s streak of former players reaching the Super Bowl will stretch to 25 consecutive years as six former Tigers have advanced to this year’s game in Santa Clara, Calif.

The 25-year stretch with a former Tiger in the Super Bowl is the longest active streak in all of college football.

Kickoff for the contest between New England and Seattle is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. CT on Sunday, Feb. 8. The game will be televised on NBC.

Five former Tigers are on the Patriots roster, while Anthony Bradford is a starting guard for the Seahawks. The Patriots roster features three LSU starters in rookie offensive tackle Will Campbell, wide receiver Kayshon Boutte, and linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson along with rookie linebacker Bradyn Swinson. A fifth former Tiger – Jaquelin Roy – is on New England’s injured reserve list.

LSU has had at least one player on the roster of teams competing in the Super Bowl for 25 consecutive years. LSU’s streak dates back to February of 2002 when running back Kevin Faulk made the first of five Super Bowl appearances with the Patriots.

In program history, 50 former Tigers have combined to win 61 Super Bowl rings. Faulk has three Super Bowl rings to lead all former LSU players. Last year, running back Ty Davis-Price and defensive back Andre Sam won the Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Nine former LSU players have won two Super Bowl titles with Clyde Edwards-Helaire being the most recent, winning championships with the Chiefs in 2022 and 2023. Other Tigers with a pair of Super Bowl rings include Rohan Davey, Randall Gay, Jarvis Green, Tory James, Leonard Marshall, Booger McFarland, Spencer Ware and Corey Webster.

Faulk’s five Super Bowl appearances are the most of any former Tiger, followed by linebacker Roy “Moonie” Winston, who played in the game four times with the Vikings in the 1970s.

For a complete list of LSU players in the Super Bowl, click here.